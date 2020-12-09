Faribault’s City Council approved a final 2021 levy and budget for next year that will push the levy past $10 million while achieving a net reduction in tax rate for property owners.
With an overall increase of 4.2%, the levy is in line with the proposal reviewed by the council at a work session last month. However, the increase is modest compared to the 10.8% increase proposed in July and the 8% preliminary increase passed in September.
Due to rising property values, the actual tax rate will go down by 1.11%, according to Finance Director Jeanne Day. That means that the average Faribault home, valued at $162,600 could see its taxes decline by $8.26 if its property value remains flat.
By contrast, just a 5% increase in market value would increase that same home’s tax bill by close to $40. 2021 marks the seventh consecutive year the levy has risen, and longer-term predictions from Day suggest that trend could continue well into the future. According to Day’s figures, the levy only comprises about half of Faribault’s budget. The rest comes mostly from intergovernmental revenues including state aid, with small amounts coming from permits, service charges and other fees.
Public safety is the city’s biggest expense, comprising 45% of the general fund budget. Other significant chunks go to public work,s and culture and recreation, with about 14% reserved for administrative expenditures.
No major changes are anticipated to the city’s fee schedule, outside of anticipated increases to water rates that will help to cover the construction costs of the city’s new water treatment plant, which is funded by a $10 million, low-interest loan from the state. As in years past, the city will increase its “base rate,” which provides approximately 25% of the water fund’s revenues, by 16.5%, increasing the water bills of city residents by $1.49 per month. The consumption rate, which provides the remaining 75% of revenues, will increase by 4%.
Compared to other cities in southern Minnesota which currently treat tap water, Faribault’s water rates remain extremely low. City Administrator Tim Murray and Mayor Kevin Voracek have said the stepped increase is a better alternative than abruptly raising rates to cover the cost.
Overall, Faribault is one of the lowest taxed cities in Minnesota, particularly when Rice County’s lower property taxes are taken into account. Still, resident Adam Bjorklund joined the meeting to ask councilors to consider avoiding a major increase to the levy amid the COVID pandemic.
“Everything we do should be as minimal as possible with COVID,” he said. “We shouldn’t be adding, improving or building more right now.”
Bjorklund said that between the city’s levy, the school district’s levy and the county levy, property taxes would go up some 13.7%, though Mayor Kevin Voracek said the calculation was based off preliminary levies that had projected a much steeper increase.
Still, Councilor Elizabeth Cap thanked Bjorklund for commenting and was sympathetic to his case. Cap, who’s leaving the council in January, voted against the new levy, arguing that more should have been done to reduce the levy at this time of great need.
“I appreciate him speaking up and want to acknowledge his concerns with COVID-19 and how much this has affected the economy,” she said. “I completely understand — my income isn’t going up this year, but my taxes are going to increase.”
Voracek said he didn’t really understand why Cap had voted against the proposed levy because rather than reducing taxes and fees, he noted that the city would have automatically reverted to the prior, much higher proposed levy.
Even with the increase in the levy, Voracek said he’s glad to avoid a rate increase. He noted that as additional developments come on the tax roll and existing Tax Increment Financing Projects leave the rolls, the city’s revenue will continue to increase.
While she voted for the levy, Councilor Janna Viscomi is hopeful that the city could find a way to avoid levy increases as soon as next year. Viscomi expressed optimism that with a pricey union contract about to end, the city might be able to “stabilize” labor costs more than in years past.
Given the significant salary increases in recent years Viscomi said that the city has managed to “catch up” some and now provides wages and benefits that are more competitive. However, a potentially lower budget is far from certain, with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming.
“The (pandemic) is really complicated for everyone to figure out, including government,” she said.