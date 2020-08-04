The Faribault Police Department held its annual meeting on Wednesday, July 29 at Buckham West.
During the meeting, Police Chief Andy Bohlen reviewed recent events and expressed his pride in how the department has responded. He also introduced Dr. Kiri Faul, with whom the department has contracted to provide confidential counseling services for officers.
Bohlen and FPD supervisory staff provided updates to the department on projects and issues. As is customary, the chief presented commendations to 18 officers and staff to recognize outstanding work as follow:
Officers Ben Borash and Lisa Petricka, Sgts. Eric Sammon and Matt Long, and Dets. Brittany Carstensen, Jeff Burbank, John Gramling, Ben Johns and Karl Willers for their response to and investigation of an April shooting at a local motel.
Evidence Technician Gina Palan for her work in purging over 6,000 items of unneeded items from evidence storage.
Officer Josh Sjodin for his work in hours-long negotiation with an armed suicidal male resulting in a peaceful resolution.
Officers Adam Marvin, Jacob Holm and Michael Shuda for their response to an armed and suicidal male.
Officer Holm for his efforts to successfully end two high-speed pursuits in the same day.
Det. Burbank for his dedication and work in opioid overdose investigations.
Det. Johns for his work in coordinating multiple burglary investigations resulting in the arrest of the suspect.
Det. Carstensen for her work in a complex conflict case assisting an outside agency.
Capt. Neal Pederson for his work coordinating the bodyworn camera program.
Officers Chris Tonjum and Josh Alexander were recognized for rescuing kayakers stranded in the river.
Officer Bill “Maverick” Considine and Det. Jeff “Goose” Burbank were recognized for obtaining their drone pilot licenses.