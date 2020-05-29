A pair of trips would have made 2020 a banner year for Faribault’s longstanding relationship with two European cities.
But those plans, like much else these last few months, have fallen victim to the worldwide pandemic.
At its Feb. 25 meeting, Faribault’s City Council approved $1,884 in funding to send Mayor Kevin Voracek to Würzburg, Germany. Located in the southern German state of Bavaria, the city of 130,000 invited Voracek to attend its Mozart Festival and other festivities this week. Originally scheduled for just two and a half days, Voracek’s visit was extended to days in order to make time for him to visit Würzburg's school. Education has formed the cornerstone of the two cities' relationship for more than three decades.
The city expected to host a contingent from Podensac, France, later this year. The visit would have been a chance for Faribault to host that town's residents after Voracek and several other Faribaultians visited it in 2018.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce President Nort Johnson, who also represented the city during the 2018 Podensac trip, announced the visit and early plans for making the visitors feel welcome during the chamber banquet in February.
Connections
Faribault’s connection with Würzburg dates back to the depths of Germany’s destruction after World War II and involves Brig. Gen. Lewis Beebe, a former assistant chief of staff to Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who once called Faribault home. A veteran of both world wars, Beebe was received a Distinguished Service Cross from the U.S. Army and the Croix de Guerre with gilt star from the French government for his heroic service in World War I. After the war ended, he served as a professor at Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault.
In 1939, he was ordered to Fort William McKinley in the Philippines where he was assigned command of the 3rd Battalion, 57th Infantry. Later he was appointed to serve under MacArthur and Gen. Jonathan Wainwright in defense of the Philippines.
When the Philippines fell to the Japanese Empire, Beebe was taken as a prisoner of war and held in Formosa and Manchuria. Liberated in 1945, he returned to the United States where he again served under Wainwright until 1948, when he was assigned to Würzburg. Upon arriving in Würzburg, Beebe was greatly troubled by the poverty and destruction he saw in the recovering city. The largely industrial city was hammered in the final months of the war, with Allied bombings destroying a majority of its buildings.
After Beebe’s wife Dorothy wrote back to her friends in Faribault about the destruction, boxcars full of donated blankets, coats and clothes for suffering residents were sent in return and the next year, a delegation of Faribaultians traveled to the city.
In honor of Faribault’s contribution, a semi-formal relationship was established between the two cities and a street in Würzburg was named in honor of the city. Sadly, the relationship between Faribault and Würzburg largely fell by the wayside for four decades.
That began to change in 1988, Faribault High School German teacher Vicki Swedeen learned about the history. Sensing an opportunity to foster stronger ties between Faribault and Germany, she took it upon herself to resurrect the relationship.
Swedeen, who retired from the district after 32 years of teaching in 2016, applied for and received a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation, enabling her to travel to the city. While there, she decided that the two cities should begin a student exchange program.
The program started the next year and has continued ever since. Each fall, Würzburg students now come to Faribault to study for a semester, with Faribault students returning the favor during spring semester of odd number years.
This year’s planned fall exchange program has been scuttled due to the pandemic. Voracek said that Faribault school officials recently received notice from Würzburg that the program would not be held this year.
In 1999, then-Faribault Mayor Chuck Ackman took the relationship a step further. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Faribault’s generous gift to the people of Würzburg, Ackman organized an official city visit.
Although travelers paid their own way, more than 20 community members quickly signed up for the trip. Among them were former Mayor Dean Purdie and several city department heads. Ackman described the trip as one of the most memorable experiences of his life. The group was treated to a week of tours, culminating in a memorable reception where many survivors of the war and subsequent destruction expressed their gratitude for Faribault’s generosity.
“One woman came up to me, incredibly emotional, and she gave me a card,” Ackman recalled. “She whispered in my ear, ‘your people gave me a coat.’”
Würzburg’s mayor subsequently visited Faribault in the mid-2000s, while now Sen. John Jasinski, who was then the city's mayor, visited Würzburg in 2015. Traveling with then-City Administrator Brian Anderson, Jasinski said he was highly impressed by how welcoming the city was.
"They consider that relationship (between Faribault and Würzburg) very important," he said. "I think their citizens are probably more aware of it that most people in Faribault."
In addition to enjoying the architecture and fine art that Würzburg is well known for, Jasinski and Anderson had the opportunity to meet with the Lord Mayor of Würzburg, Christian Schuchardt, and learn more about the city's government. In a 2015 interview with the Daily News, Jasinski that there are things Faribault could learn from the Bavarian city.
" Some of the things I saw, little history or culture things, were just so neat, and with our vision in Faribault [Community Vision 2040 plan], some of things we could do downtown," he said. "Some of the things they did were truly amazing and I think we could do some of that."
Starting in 2018, Würzburg cyclist Jörg Richter began including Faribault on his bike ride. Richter bikes across the U.S. every year, traveling from San Francisco to New York to raise funds for the Care for Rare Foundation, which helps children with rare diseases.
On his journey, Richter traditionally carries 45 pounds of luggage, including a gas stove, tent, sleeping bag and most importantly, teddy bears for children at hospitals. Along the way, the gregarious retired firefighter traditionally visits fire halls across the country. Richter’s stop in Faribault is always long awaited by the city’s Fire Department, which traditionally arranges for him to stay in comfort at Shattuck-St. Mary’s. With Richter canceling his tour, that’s just one more tradition that has fallen by the wayside due to the virus.
No reciprocation. For now.
Faribault has also built up a relationship with Podensac, a city in southwest France. While the roots of Faribault’s relationship with the French city of just 3,000 residents are somewhat less dramatic, they date back even further, to the end of WWI.
More than 100 years ago, a small contingent of Faribault area soldiers celebrated the very first Armistice Day with the people of Podensac. Signed in a forest near the city of Compiègne in northern France, the agreement effectively brought an end to World War I.
After the U.S. soldiers left, the relationship went dormant until just a few years ago. That’s when Édouard Legrand, a member of the city leadership, discovered historic letters dating back to the Faribault area regiment’s stay in Podensac.
In one letter discovered by Legrand, Podensac’s Town Council thanked the battalion for its service. The town’s council invited the battalion to a “vin d’ honneur” or wine reception, a particular treat in a town that sits in the heart of France’s renowned wine country.
“You have already crossed the sea, you have left your home, you have given up your tranquility and your business, and you have endangered your life to come and help us,” said the then-mayor of Podensac in the letter. “On our front, your comrades complete our soldiers’ work. Indeed, you are entitled to our everlasting gratitude.”
Excited, Legrand contacted the city of Faribault and asked if it would be possible for a delegation to participate in celebrations the city was planning to hold in honor of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.
Johnson the chamber president, and then-Chamber Board Director Heidi Nelson subsequently arranged a visit. Joining Johnson and Nelson were Mayor Voracek and Todd Rost, whose grandfather served in France during World War I.
The party spent a week in Podensac, enjoying the best of French hospitality. That included a stay at La Chartreuse Des Eyres, a restored historic mansion in the heart of Podensac, visits to area farms and vineyards, and a tour of the nearby city of Bordeaux.
Capping it off was a grand ceremony held in honor of Armistice Day, with Faribault’s delegation as guests of honor. Nelson said she was deeply moved by the generosity and gratitude that the people of Podensac showed to her.
“I get so emotional when I think about how wonderful the people of Podensac were to us,” she said. “Some people have the impression people from France don’t really like Americans, but I remember a moment when Edouard said, ‘I know that Americans think the French don’t like them, but had the Americans not been here, I would be speaking German.’”
Since the 2018 visit, Nelson has returned to Podensac on several occasions. Despite a lack of proficiency in the French language, she says she has developed close friendships with several Podensac residents and keeps in regular contact with them.
This year, a special visit had been arranged for Podensac’s leaders to visit Faribault. Though it wasn’t scheduled until August to coincide with the Blue Collar Festival, city leaders were already planning an itinerary that would have showcased the best of Faribault and the region.
Those plans also had to be scrapped because of coronavirus. Nonetheless, Voracek said that the city remains in close contact with leaders in both Würzburg and Podensac and looks forward to strengthening those ties for years to come.
“We’re deeply saddened by the events that are happening this year, but we hope to strengthen these friendships we’ve built,” he said.