Unlike this spring, local arts and cultural institutions say they haven’t taken the hardest blow from Gov. Tim Walz’s latest COVID restrictions. Still, they’re not out of the woods yet and the local art scene’s vitality remains greatly hampered by the pandemic — with plenty of implications for the rest of the economy.
It’s a domino effect,” said Torey Statlander, owner of Torey’s Restaurant & Bar in Owatonna. “Every time if you have a theater event, people go out and have a snack. If the (local arts center) isn’t open, people can’t do that.”
Slogging through
On the positive side, both Heidi Nelson, executive director of Faribault’s Paradise Center for the Arts, and Tim Peterson, outgoing executive director of the Northfield Arts Guild, said that their respective arts galleries will remain open throughout the holiday season.
The impact of COVID restrictions on the galleries are limited because they serve another purpose as retail spaces. By contrast, the Rice County Historical Society and other local museums categorized as “indoor entertainment venues” aren’t so lucky. Historical Society Executive Director Sue Garwood is disappointed that the museum has been forced to close during a traditionally busy time of year. While acknowledging the severity of the COVID crisis and thankful for dollars from the helped the Paycheck Protection Program and assistance programs through the CARES Act, including dollars distributed by the Faribault City Council, Garwood believes the policy has an undue impact on small museums.
“Most of us small museums are frustrated by it,” she said. “We understand that it’s scary out there and we need to do our part to keep people safe, but this is something that can be done in a socially distanced manner.”
To help compensate for the loss, the Historical Society is doing a year-end fund drive. Its store remains open by appointment, with Garwood encouraging holiday shoppers to consider a local history classic like Elsie Slinger’s “Murder, Mystery and Misfortune in Rice County.”
“We’re being hit by this,” she said of the restrictions. “This is a time of year we like to be open to the public and offer a holiday tour for our members, but we’re not able to do that.”
Others local organizations with different funding models, like the Faribault Gymnastics Club, have had an even more difficult time. Traditionally reliant on membership fees from 350-400 kids, the club has turned to donations to weather the storm.
“Each month we’re closed, we’re looking at another $5,000 we’ll lose,” said the club’s executive director, Jack Paulson. “As a nonprofit organization we’ve probably lost about $30,000 (so far).”
Hopeful future
By contrast, the Paradise’s Nelson expressed significantly more optimism about the situation her organization is in. By keeping the galleries open, she said that the Paradise will offer support for visual artists, along with special, one of a kind holiday gifts for local art lovers.
“We’ve gotten through the last eight months and as difficult as it’s been we have done some really wonderful things,” she said. “We want to be able to offer the transformative power of the arts to the Faribault community.”
For both the Paradise and the Northfield Arts Center, part of the equation will be to offer additional online programming. The Paradise will offer a special Christmas Holiday Radio Show, offering a nostalgic style evocative of the 1940s and 1950s.
In Northfield, the Arts Guild has launched a monthly concert series free of charge. In general, Peterson said that the Guild has found monetizing online programming to be extremely difficult and now views its online programming more as a community service.
“We’re looking at all of our online programming as free programming,” he said. “We want to make sure that the arts stay vibrant in our community and that people have access to arts programming.”
Peterson said that the expanded online programming is likely to remain an Arts Guild mainstay well into the future, even as he leaves for a new position in Maine. Plans are already in the works to reopen the theater — but not until next summer.
Communitywide effects
Julianna Skluzacek founded The Merlin Players, a semi-professional theater group, at the Paradise more than 25 years ago. The pandemic has been even harder on The Merlin Players than it has been on the Paradise, with no shows since March.
The group has begun live streaming a classic show about the Faribault Woolen Mills, “Wrapped in Love and Glory,” that it wrote for itself four years ago. Skluzacek said that the group is planning for a triumphant in-person return in April.
The group is so optimistic about the 2021 season that it’s already begun selling season tickets. Skluzacek said that bringing back the performing arts will provide a big boost to the community and its economy, with effects more far reaching than many might imagine.
“If there’s no events at the Paradise, restaurants aren’t getting business, we aren’t buying lumber and paint from Ace (Hardware), and so on,” she said. “It depresses the whole economy for the arts to be so silent.”
John Wright, a bassist who’s played with a wide variety of local bands, said that staying afloat financially has been a challenge for many artists. He noted that many performing artists who are considered gig workers weren’t initially eligible for unemployment, though they now are.
“The performing arts, no matter what anybody tells you, aren’t an essential service to anyone other than the artist,” he said. “Still, it’s been really hard to figure out how to dodge and weave and keep the bills paid.”
Wright said that many artists also need to perform regularly in order to keep their skills at a top-notch level. Until in-person performances return, Wright said that he and many other performing artists have turned to making recordings and live streaming performances.
“It doesn’t make up but a fraction of the difference of income lost,” he said. “But at least it’s something.”