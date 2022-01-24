After years of struggling with staffing shortages, assisted living and long-term care facilities across Minnesota have been asked over the last two years to keep some of the state’s most vulnerable residents safe from COVID-19.
With cases now surging across the state, local facilities are leaning on COVID-prevention protocols they have spent two years practicing to keep their staff and residents safe. Fortunately, those measures have proven to be largely effective so far.
“When I've talked to long-term care, they're pleasantly surprised,” said Dustin Dienst, Faribault’s emergency management director. “They are not being hit as badly as they had feared.”
From the beginning of the pandemic, Dienst worked with local long-term care facilities, alongside Rice County Public Health and other local agencies, to help care facilities implement CDC-recommended approaches, including robust testing, screening, and cleaning protocols.
In more recent months, the focus has shifted toward promoting COVID-19 vaccinations. Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst said that her department has partnered with local care facilities to help vaccinate residents and staff at local care facilities.
“We know vaccinations can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death,” she said.
As effective as those measures have been, Purfeerst noted that many care facilities are still in a deeply precarious position. Facing staffing shortages, just a few employee absences, due to COVID, can be hard for facilities to deal with.
While the state had already set up an emergency staffing pool to help providers, it expired at the end of last year. To fill the void, Gov. Tim Walz’s administration announced earlier this month that it was moving forward with a comprehensive strategy to bolster long-term care facilities.
Central to that is a proposed distribution of $50 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help long-term care providers hire and retain employees. In addition, Walz’s plan would train and deploy 1,000 new certified nursing assistants to facilities across the state and send more than 350 National Guard members to provide staffing support.
While Omicron threatens to derail the trend, an emphasis on rapid testing, along with a strong vaccination campaign, has helped to reduce the number of long-term care facility staff and residents falling ill to the virus over the course of 2021.
Northfield Retirement Community President and CEO Tom Nielsen gave great credit to the NRC’s success in containing the virus not only to improved technology but to the commitment of NRC staff to act in a COVID-conscious manner on and off the job.
“I give credit to employees who follow guidelines and are careful in public,” he said. “That's why our residents are safe.”
Stacy Nelson, Infection Prevention Nurse at Benedictine Living Community-Owatonna, said that, while several staff have tested positive, the cases were caught soon enough that residents were not affected, thanks to testing which caught cases even before symptoms occurred.
Bendictine’s Executive Director, Lisa Kern, emphasized that even with the impressive quality of tests, the first line of defense against the virus is the staff person. In order to keep that defense strong, staff receive regular education and reminders on COVID safety.
Most of all, Kern emphasized that if either visitors or staff start to feel any sort of symptoms, they simply shouldn’t come to the assisted living facility until their potential illness has been assessed and reviewed.
“If there’s any concerns about how (our staff) are feeling, they’re supposed to get ahold of Stacy immediately,” she said.