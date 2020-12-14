After years of attempting to secure grant funding but falling short, Faribault’s Parks and Recreation Department is turning to a program through the Minnesota Department of Transportation in hopes of making a complete Northern Links Trail a reality.
On Tuesday, the council is expected to approve the application to MnDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program for grant funding needed to complete the segment of the Northern Links trail running from North Alexander Park to Hulett Road. The city also applied to TAP for grant dollars last year but was not selected. The lack of existing right-of-way agreements with MnDOT as well as the railroad was cited as a reason, said City Engineer Mark DuChene.
DuChene said that the city has worked with the railroad company and MnDOT toward a solution and is optimistic that it will be chosen over other projects.
Over the last couple of years, the city has attempted to secure bonding dollars for the roughly $750,000 project. However, despite the passage of a record bonding bill this year, funding for the trail was not included.
If the city receives the grant dollars, it will be expected to secure matching funds in order to make the project a reality. Once fully complete, it would connect Faribault’s city trails system with the Sakatah State Trail leading to Mankato. Eventually, the completion of the Mill Towns Trail would make Faribault a key destination along a network of trails that would stretch all the way across southern Minnesota, from Mankato in the west to the Mississippi River at Red Wing in the east.
The specific segment of the Northern Links Trail that would be completed through the TAP Grant runs from North Alexander Park to Hulett Avenue and under the railroad. It’s the most expensive part of the connecting trail and, as Mayor Kevin Voracek said, the most dangerous.
“The current highway underpass is so narrow that it’s difficult to people to even walk through,” Voracek said. “We’re really hoping we can secure these funds.”
Improving the city’s trails system has been a priority of the current City Council. Earlier this year, an ad hoc Committee on Bicycle Routes was established with the goal of building on the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces plan that calls for a more accessible trail system.
Inside city limits, some 8.4 miles of paved trails connect key points throughout Faribault. However, many routes are incomplete and councilors have often complained that once a bicyclist reaches the end of one, it can be tricky to figure out where to go next.
In addition, there’s just one trailhead in the city, at White Sands Dog Park, and just one on-street bicycle route, along Hulett Ave. The city’s plans cal for the designation of additional routes as well as additional amenities in strategically located areas, including full trailheads.