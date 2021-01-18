Pandemic or not, Shelby Meyer realizes Minnesotans want something to do in the wintertime besides staying inside.
After several months without planning any activities, the Faribault Parks and Rec Department has come up with a new event, the Faribault Frostival. The event presents an opportunity for families and friends to gather outdoors for winter activities from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at North Alexander Park. Registration is available online at bit.ly/39Hb9zz until Thursday.
“We have been obviously on a standstill for a while, so once we were able to get a green light here, all of us at the Community Center were excited to get an activity going,” said Meyer, Faribault Parks and Recreation program supervisor . “We thought, ‘If we can’t do something indoors, why not outdoors?’”
Parks and Rec will offer a wide variety of winter recreational activities at the Frostival, including family competitions like different levels of scavenger hunts and a shot put contest with colored ice globes. There will be snowball slingshots, a bucket brigade contest, photo opportunities, and stations for making snow paintings and bird feeders.
The Faribault Fire Department has cleared out an area on the Cannon River for winter ice golf, and Matthies Percherons will offer horse drawn carriage rides included with the registration fee.
Molly Olson, naturalist/marketing coordinator for River Bend Nature Center, said her team will bring a nature artifact table to the Frostival so attendees can learn about plants and animals. RBNC will also provide snow shoes, in preschool through adult sizes, and guests can test them out by walking around a loop.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Olson said of the Faribault Frostival. “It’s a great way to get people outside and enjoying the winter weather because not everyone knows what they can do in the winter outside … We’re really excited to be a part of it, and we hope it goes well and it will continue.”
COVID-19 health and safety guidelines created barriers for Parks and Rec events off and on throughout 2020. The first shutdown last spring presented uncertainty around the annual Pet Parade, which the department changed to a vehicle parade in August. Parks and Rec hosted small programs, like volleyball, and an online neon night, but Meyer said it’s been a while since the department could host a large group event. She doesn’t expect registration to exceed the maximum capacity allowed, which is 250 attendees.
Determined to host the event no matter the weather, Meyer said Park and Rec has prepared for every situation.
“If somehow the snow is all gone, if there’s a blizzard, we’re going to host it no matter what,” Meyer said. “We’ll have fire barrels there and hot cocoa, so if it does get chilly, we’ll be able to help with that.”
On Monday afternoon, the forecast for Saturday was a high of 16 and a 50% chance of snow.
Park and Rec originally planned the Frostival as something to do during the pandemic, but Meyer said the more the team talked about it, the more excitement it drew.
“Everyone wants to be involved, so hopefully it goes well and it could become an annual thing,” Meyer said. “There’s not a whole lot to do in winter, so why not see where it takes us?”