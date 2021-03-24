The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency fined the city of Medford, and directed it to immediately correct problems that led to two 2020 spills at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
While the $5,100 fine is minimal in comparison to what Administrative Director of Operations Jed Petersen was anticipating, he emphasized during Medford’s Monday City Council night the need to fix the issues without delay.
“That [fine] could have been $20,000 per day,” Petersen said, adding that the fine is specifically for the overflow that happened in April 2020. “If we don’t do corrective action, they could come back on us and start fining us $20,000 a day until it’s done.”
The city has 30 days after receiving the administrative penalty order to complete all the directives in the order, which the MPCA mailed out March 18.
The fine and order to take corrective action stems from an ongoing investigation by the MPCA into the city’s plant following an April 2020 overflow that resulted in 40,000 gallons of biosolids being dumped into the Straight River. On Dec. 28, another 500 gallons of wastewater spilled to the ground of the plant, but none of the biosolids spilled into the river, according to the MPCA.
The MPCA is alleging violations include not properly operating and maintaining its facility and system, failing to prevent the unauthorized release of the biosolids into the river and failing to immediately report the Dec. 28 spill.
Though the directive and fine have been delivered to the city, MPCA spokeswoman Cathy Malakowsky said the agency has yet to conclude its investigation.
Petersen said, in speaking with the environmental specialist with the MPCA, said he was told that installing a fine screen would be sufficient.
More than five years ago, following the removal of the plants grinder — a piece of equipment that shreds up solids and debris, such as rags, feminine hygiene products and inorganic material to keep them out of the processes, pumps and valves — a “makeshift” screen was put in place. The screen, however, catches approximately 25% of non-biodegradable material coming through the plant, which allows the rest of the material to plug up parts of the system.
Councilor Chad Langeslag, who also serves as the water and wastewater commissioner for the council, said this directly resulted in the two 2020 spills, as debris caused the failure of a check valve in April and a clarifier in December.
The council unanimously agreed to purchase a fine screen from Huber Technology with a price tag of $59,000. The council also agreed to contract Eric Meester from Nero Engineering to implement the engineering involved in putting the screen in place.
Meester has also been contracted by the city of Owatonna to head up their wastewater facility expansion project, slated to begin in 2022.
Petersen told the council that if the city were to eventually build a new plant, or regionalize with a neighboring city, that the new fine screen could be relocated and reused.
While Petersen was surprised at the size of the fine, Mayor Danny Thomas believes that the cost of the fine screen and related engineering should be considered part of the fine, too.
Once the screen is in place, Petersen will have to complete a report documenting the corrective action and forward it to the MPCA.