Due to high temperatures, extremely dry conditions and increased winds, the Department of Natural Resources and Rice County Sheriff’s Office will institute a no open burning in the county beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17 until further notice.
Sheriff announces burn ban
- Suzanne Rook
