With renovations about to displace the Rice County satellite office at Northfield's City Hall, county officials say they've found a new location they might like even better than the hub of Northfield's city government.
Last week, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a 10-year lease agreement for 1,720 square feet of office space at the city's NCRC (Northfield Community Resource Center) on Jefferson Parkway.
County Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick says the building's other tenants make it a great location for county residents needing to access the satellite office.
"Hopefully we can be there longer than 10 years," he said. "it's a really great space, even better than City Hall with the other things that are there."
Also housed at the NCRC are the senior center, FifthNorth; Northfield Community Action Center, which operates a food shelf and clothes closet; Healthy Community Initiative, which provides programs and initiatives that positively impact Rice County youth, and Three Rivers Community Action's Infants and Toddlers Center.
The lease, at $12,000 annually, is an increase of about $4,000 per year over what the county's paying for space at City Hall, said Verdick. Some remodeling of the space will be needed before it can open.