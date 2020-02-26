Kristi Pursell expressed support for state Rep. Todd Lippert during a Tuesday night caucus, spoke highly of the legislation offered by DFLers across the state, including proposals for a MinnesotaCare buy-in, driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, “red flag” laws and efforts to have 100% clean energy by 2050, initiatives that have been met with Republican opposition.
The party needs to flip the state Senate to a DFL majority to ensure those policy objectives can be met, she said, and called on those in attendance to donate or volunteer for the Lippert campaign to stand in the “face of fear and division,” and be unified.
Pursell was just one of a large contingent of DFL party members filling the St. John’s Lutheran Church chapel Tuesday night. Other Rice County DFLers congregated at Trondhjem Lutheran Church in Lonsdale, Northfield Middle School, Carleton and St. Olaf colleges and Faribault Middle School. The political meetings, a staple throughout Minnesota, begin a months-long process to select candidates, determine party platforms and end in state elections that could shift the local political landscape.
The caucus presented the chance for party members to be selected as delegates for local conventions where legislative candidates are endorsed and delegates are elected to the state convention in late May in Rochester. Party members also worked to pass party resolutions and establish the party’s platform.
Rice County DFLers have a couple of state races to weigh in on. Suzie Nakasian, Jon Olson and Davin Sokup are vying for the party’s endorsement to try to unseat incumbent Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake in Senate District 20, while Lippert, District 20B's first-term representative, is facing a re-election campaign against GOPer Josh Gare of Montgomery.
In a short address to caucus-goers at St. John’s, Sokup noted his background as a fourth-generation Rice County resident. He added his background as a business owner helps qualify him for the state House.
Sokup, who if elected, would be the first openly transgender member of the Minnesota Legislature, said he is running for office because the threat of climate change needs immediate attention.
“We actually need change that we can feel and we can see,” he said. Sokup also called for single-payer health care and a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. He advocated for supporting farmers and properly funding public schools.
Caucus-goer and DFLer Siena Leone-Getten, a Carleton College junior, also said she supports Lippert because he’s given of his time, and been open and honest about his work. To her, the most important attribute a politician can have is working for the common good.
On the national level, she said she plans to wait until this weekend’s South Carolina primary to finalize her decision but preliminarily supports candidate Elizabeth Warren because she believes Warren “can get work done” and is accessible to voters.
Rice County DFL Chairman Shawn Groth spoke highly of all the DFL candidates, adding he isn’t allowed to endorse because of his position and being chairman of a Senate district.
“All of our candidates are wonderful candidates, wonderful people,” he said of the three District 20 candidates. “They each have their own strengths. And we value all that they are bringing to the table. We’re going to be lucky with our nominee no matter who it is out of the three. I’m not worried at all about any of them.”
Although the attendance at the Middle School was lower than in previous years, Groth said he expects the March 3 presidential primary to be larger than in previous election cycles.
“There’s just a lot of energy and excitement about this year,” he said. “A lot of people that are focused on supporting our DFL candidates from presidential candidates down. We’re looking to put in the hard work that it will take to win the seats.”