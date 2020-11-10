Despite a shortage of Veterans Day programs due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions, Rice County area veterans were still able to host their traditional commemoration.  

veterans day.jpg

Rice County Central Veterans Association Commander John McDonough welcomes all in attendance to the 2020 Veterans Day ceremony. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
veterans day_1.jpg

Glen Wegner, pastor of the American Legion Post 43, led the crowd in a prayer during Wednesday's ceremony. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

On Wednesday at the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month, a ceremony was led by Rice County Central Veterans Association Commander John McDonough at the Rice County Veterans Memorial. 

veterans day_2.jpg

Members of the community venture out into the 30-degree weather to pay their respects to all veterans at the ceremony. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
veterans day_3.jpg

A memorial wreath was laid on a stand in honor of all veterans on Veterans Day. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
veterans day_4.jpg

Steve Bonde plays taps on his trumpet during Wednesday's ceremony at the Rice County Veterans Memorial. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

A crowd of about 50 residents, members of the American Legion Post 43 and young people representing local Cub Scout packs, Boy and Girls Scout troops and American Heritage Girl members, gathered at the Rice County Veterans Memorial surrounded by a blanket of melting snow and 30-degree temperatures, to pay tribute to those who've served. 

veterans day_5.jpg

Members of the Faribault American Legion Color Guard were onsite to display the colors during the ceremony. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
veterans day_7.jpg

The ceremony took place at the Rice County Veterans Memorial at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, recognizing the signing of the armistice ending World War I. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
124367634_755534198507396_3775923637517260266_n.jpg

Wednesday's Veterans Day ceremony took place at the Rice County Veterans Memorial, located to the north of the Rice County Court House. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

The ceremony included an opening and closing prayer from Glen Wegner, pastor of the American Legion Post 43, who focused on asking God to bless and protect our nation, as all were gathered in "humble" recognition of veterans. 

124557089_402008157826525_4345925236622622392_n.jpg

The ceremony drew crowds of small groups of people gathered together, while keeping social distancing measures in mind and wearing masks. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Jack Claeson, commander of the honor guard, led members in a three-gun salute and the playing of taps by Steve Bonde. American Heritage Girl Nevaeh Weeg placed the memorial wreath on its stand during the ceremony. 

124597577_662508617700376_8290445788021463933_n.jpg

Members of the audience bow their heads for the closing prayer from Glen Wegner, pastor of the American Legion Post 43. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

McDonough took time at the conclusion of the ceremony to thank Mike Fitzpatrick, who has provided the sound system at ceremonies for many years. 

"We probably couldn't do this without him," said McDonough. 

124912952_677175136524435_6909458117112891701_n.jpg

American Heritage Girl Nevaeh Weeg places the memorial wreath on its stand during the ceremony. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

He also expressed his gratitude to those who helped make the ceremony possible, including Sheriff Troy Dunn for his assistance in putting it together and guidance on whether the ceremony could go on as planned, due to COVID-19, as well as the city of Faribault's Street Department employees who cleaned up the sidewalks. The young members of area organizations also received praise from McDonough for their assistance in raising the flag and being a part of the ceremony. 

124982063_414923146333654_3943183644565470527_n.jpg

Members of area Scouts organizations and the American Heritage Girls gather under the flagpoles during the ceremony. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

McDonough thanked those in attendance for maintaining distance between one another and keeping their masks on. 

"We want to honor our vets, but we don't want to get anyone sick," added McDonough.

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128 or follow her on Twitter @apgmichelle. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments