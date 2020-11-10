Despite a shortage of Veterans Day programs due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions, Rice County area veterans were still able to host their traditional commemoration.
On Wednesday at the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month, a ceremony was led by Rice County Central Veterans Association Commander John McDonough at the Rice County Veterans Memorial.
A crowd of about 50 residents, members of the American Legion Post 43 and young people representing local Cub Scout packs, Boy and Girls Scout troops and American Heritage Girl members, gathered at the Rice County Veterans Memorial surrounded by a blanket of melting snow and 30-degree temperatures, to pay tribute to those who've served.
The ceremony included an opening and closing prayer from Glen Wegner, pastor of the American Legion Post 43, who focused on asking God to bless and protect our nation, as all were gathered in "humble" recognition of veterans.
Jack Claeson, commander of the honor guard, led members in a three-gun salute and the playing of taps by Steve Bonde. American Heritage Girl Nevaeh Weeg placed the memorial wreath on its stand during the ceremony.
McDonough took time at the conclusion of the ceremony to thank Mike Fitzpatrick, who has provided the sound system at ceremonies for many years.
"We probably couldn't do this without him," said McDonough.
He also expressed his gratitude to those who helped make the ceremony possible, including Sheriff Troy Dunn for his assistance in putting it together and guidance on whether the ceremony could go on as planned, due to COVID-19, as well as the city of Faribault's Street Department employees who cleaned up the sidewalks. The young members of area organizations also received praise from McDonough for their assistance in raising the flag and being a part of the ceremony.
McDonough thanked those in attendance for maintaining distance between one another and keeping their masks on.
"We want to honor our vets, but we don't want to get anyone sick," added McDonough.