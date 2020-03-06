This week, the Faribault Police Department is looking for Nicole Preblich, 29. She is the subject of seven warrants on various charges of third-degree burglary, theft, damage to property, receiving stolen property, fifth-degree controlled substances, possession of hypodermic needles, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, motor vehicle theft and motor vehicle tampering.
Preblich is 5’4” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and blond hair.
It is also looking for Kodie Swenson, 23. He’s wanted for failing to appear on charges of third-degree DWI, driving after revocation and no insurance.
Swenson is 6’1” tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Preblich or Swenson is asked to call the Faribault Police Department at 507-334-4305.