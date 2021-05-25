Lori Momberg says she started baking “unintentionally,” and leaves it at that – belying a much longer and more serendipitous journey from marketing professional to co-owner of Crack of Dawn Bakehouse and Market in Faribault.
She elaborates, it started at the Riverwalk Market Fair in Northfield, over a decade ago. She and Chris, her husband and now business partner, had just had their son. One Saturday morning, they put Micah in his stroller and decided to walk down to the market, drawn in by the prospect of artisan breads.
When they arrived, they asked the coordinators where to find the bread stall and were told there was no bread baker that year. The organizers asked, do you know how to make bread? Would you be willing to bake for the market?
At first, Lori and Chris said they were too busy with the new baby. After they got home, they changed their minds. If nothing else, the extra income couldn’t hurt when it came to their growing family.
The morning before their first day at the market, Chris and Lori started preparing just after midnight — one baking at home, the other baking in Lori’s parents’ kitchen. They worked until the market started at 9 a.m. and sold out within the first half hour.
In 2016, after a few seasons at the market, they opened Crack of Dawn down the road in Faribault. This April, they celebrated their brick-and-mortar bakery’s five-year anniversary. By the time Chris and Lori opened their permanent location, they were already making over 200 loaves of bread every weekend for Riverwalk – and had added cookies and cinnamon rolls, which have now become a perennial favorite at the bakehouse.
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Lori says their time at the market and willingness to adapt helped them thrive — not just survive — during the pandemic, and now they’re even expanding their offerings as they look ahead to the next five years.
‘It’s been working for us, but we’ve been working for it’
When Lori and Chris first started selling at the market, they found practical ways to make their bread business work while continuing their day jobs in marketing and property management.
They committed to baking everything the day that it was going to be sold — something they still do at Crack of Dawn. In order to do this, they started with a technique that allowed the dough to ferment in the refrigerator so that they could make it on Wednesday after work, then bake it on Saturday.
Over a decade later, when the pandemic arrived and they were deciding how to adapt their brick-and-mortar business, this market experience helped them adjust. Almost immediately, they began a drive-up, curbside business. Similar to a market stall, they set up tables outside with boxes of baked goods. Customers could call with an order or drive up and get pre-packaged cinnamon rolls on the spot.
Crack of Dawn also began taking phone orders. After a long day in the bakery, Chris and Lori would drive around with their children and deliver baked goods, meals and meal kits in the area.
“We taught our kids how to ding-dong-ditch, which was fun for them,” Lori laughed. “But it was a lot of work in those first few months. We adjusted what we were doing, and it’s been working for us, but we’ve been working for it. We didn’t just hope people would still come, our marketing and our services changed.”
At the beginning, they kept saying “one more week” and taking it a day at a time. Their kids were home from school doing distance learning and would help out in between classes. Eleven-year-old Micah, who attended that fateful Riverwalk Market Fair as a newborn, took customers’ payments electronically.
“It works well for our family, it helps to be on the same schedule,” said Lori. “We can create our own flexibility. Although, we always say our boss is kind of a jerk.”
From science to baking experiments
While their kids are now learning business skills thanks to the family bakery, Lori and Chris came into baking from completely different backgrounds — however, things seem to have come full circle, as they’ve brought their diverse skills to the bakehouse.
Chris studied science in college, and he now compares baking bread to a daily experiment.
“You have your active ingredients, and the science of how bread naturally rises,” he said. “You have to tweak your recipe, given the outdoor temperature and the moisture in the air. In Minnesota, that’s changing all the time.”
After a decade at the market — and five years of running Crack of Dawn in addition to selling at the Riverwalk Market Fair — Chris has become accustomed to a pattern of seasonal adjustments which keep his bread the right texture despite the elements.
Meanwhile Lori, who worked in marketing, is rarely in the kitchen anymore. When she is, she likes to cook and prepare some of the other foods that Crack of Dawn serves — especially soups, when she can throw things together and let her creative side take over.
“In our typical workflow, I find recipes, tweak them and make them our own. Then, I pass them off to Chris, who’s able to accurately and consistently execute them,” said Lori. “People can’t believe that I’m not in the kitchen anymore, but there’s so much that goes into the business side of things with bookkeeping and suppliers.”
Although the business has grown exponentially, Lori and Chris remain committed to using quality ingredients and making everything from scratch.
“We start with cream, real butter, eggs,” said Lori. “It’s really important for us to make things straight from scratch and do it the old way which in our minds is the right way.”
‘Dedication to the place we’ve made’
Because of how much Crack of Dawn has grown, this summer will be Chris and Lori’s first year voluntarily foregoing the Riverwalk Market Fair since they started baking – last year, it didn’t take place in-person due to COVID-19.
They’ve now reopened for in-person dining, while continuing to do take-out orders, and have stayed busy despite the pandemic — and because of the adjustments they made to their business model to cope with COVID-19.
“We’ve met our limit of how much we can bake on a Saturday morning,” said Chris. “We can push it on special occasions, but to do that consistently every week wouldn’t be fair to everybody.”
The difficult decision to not rejoin the market this summer also gives Chris and Lori time to focus on expanding what they have at Crack of Dawn. They’ve recently added an ice cream counter and nitro cold brew coffee and are toying with the idea of longer hours.
“We’re really grateful for all of the support. As crazy as it sounds, we’ve had our best year ever and that says something about our customers,” said Lori, “and our family’s dedication to the place that we’ve made.”