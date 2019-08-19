Faribault's original Subway store, located at 326 Central Ave., closed its doors for the final time last week.
Store owner Manny Perez said that while he was disappointed to have to close the store, it was ultimately a business decision. With locations near Hy-Vee and inside WalMart, Subway was the only restaurant chain with three locations in town.
Perez, a Subway owner since 1997, is a Prior Lake resident. He purchased the three Faribault Subway restaurants in 2015 from the retiring Joy Culpepper. Perez’s company, JLRM Enterprises Inc., owns nearly a dozen Subway stores throughout Minnesota.
Culpepper, a Faribault native, began with Subway as a manager in 1990 and became a district manager in 1995. In 2000, Culpepper bought 49% of the downtown restaurant, which at the time was the only Subway store in town. In 2006, Culpepper and her husband purchased the remaining 51% share of the downtown store and a lot near Hy-Vee which became the second Subway store in town.
Perez said that the downtown store had a low sales volume, especially at night. He said the store also needed some remodeling and refurbishing to stay up to date. Rather than renew the lease with Todd Nelson, a Faribault businessman who owns Dynamic Electric, Perez decided it was time to move on.
The store's equipment is being auctioned off online at AcesBid.com. The auction will close at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27, and buyers will be able to pick up auctioned items on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"We’re thankful for all of our customers over the years at the location, and we’re sorry to inconvenience anyone," Perez said. "We have two other stores in town for customers to get their favorite Subway sandwich."