Ruth McCormick has lived in Faribault almost her whole life, but at age 94, she's preparing for a change of scenery.
Throughout her adulthood, McCormick has served on multiple boards, worked at the State Bank of Faribault for nearly three decades, helped start community projects and administered foundation funds.
But after outliving not only her husband but all her siblings, she's ready to move near her son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Cynthia McCormick, in Duluth. She has two grandchildren, Patrick McCormick and Samantha Connolly, and a 6-year-old great-granddaughter, Solvei, awaiting her April 1 arrival.
“I’m now ready to move so I can have a few years with them,” McCormick said. “I will miss my Faribault church and many years in Faribault, but I am ready to move.”
A resident at Trails Edge, McCormick walks with a cane and considers herself “pretty mobile” as she is still able to drive. She holds up a card showing she has donated her body to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for education purposes.
“I’m very fortunate because I had all my sicknesses before 40,” McCormick said, recalling different surgeries she underwent many years ago.
Faribault through the years
McCormick was born June 23, 1926 at what was then St. Lucas Hospital in Faribault. The daughter of Frank and Lucy (Thatcher) Storch, she was the fourth of six children: two older brothers, Bill and Frank, and three sisters, Lucille, Shirley and Elaine.
McCormick’s brother Bill lived to age 97, so she joked, “I’m fighting against him.”
In 1945, McCormick married her husband, Lloyd Sr. The couple moved around to Florida, Arizona and Texas before they returned to Faribault in the 1950s, when McCormick’s father was having surgery.
While living in Faribault, McCormick worked at Nelson’s Super Value, a grocery store where Ace Hardware now sits. After the business moved across the street to what's now Fareway Foods, she reported to the office to take grocery orders. Lloyd Sr. also worked for a grocery store that belonged to his father, and since he dealt with eczema and asthma, Ruth took a job at State Bank to acquire sick leave. In her 27 years of employment there, she worked her way up to assistant to the vice president.
While employed at State Bank, McCormick got to know one of her customers who also lived next door, on the corner of Second Avenue and Seventh Street. Her name was Hannah Lips. After Lips died, McCormick became president of the Hannah Lips Foundation, which started in 1979 as the first foundation in Faribault. To this day, the foundation gives grants to organizations involved in health, education and economic development. After 42 years on the Hannah Lips Foundation Board, McCormick retired this year.
“It was such a joy to be able to give in that way,” Ruth said. “We gave to schools, churches and the State Hospital.”
After her husband died at age 55, McCormick received a suggestion from then president of State Bank, Richard Carlander, who was also involved with the Hannah Lips Foundation. Someone from State Bank wanted to know if Faribault had a travel group.
“I said that would be wonderful as a widow because I didn’t like traveling alone,” McCormick recalls.
In 1984, McCormick took charge of planning trips for what was then called the Heritage Club. Hawaii was one of her favorite trips; the club traveled there at least seven times.
Throughout the years, McCormick served on multiple boards for different organizations. That includes the Senior Center Board, the Hospital Board, Rice County Historical Society Board and the local Athens Chapter Order of Eastern Star. She also served as United Way president in 1979.
McCormick was instrumental in starting the Clothes Closet, which has since been renamed Fashions on Central. Its profits support what is now Buckham West senior center.
McCormick’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed. In 2009, was named Outstanding Senior of the Year as recognition of her diverse and quality commitments to the community. She’s also won the Service to Mankind Award and was chosen as Rice County Citizen of the Year.
Church involvement
Ask McCormick about her fondest memories of Faribault, and her quick response is, “My church.”
She listed Carol Quail and Pat Rice as two of her close friends from English Lutheran Church; all three were involved in the WELCA (Women of the Evangelical Church of America) leadership group.
“We were active in so many things, and to this day it’s those women I call if I need anything because my family is not here,” McCormick said.
McCormick served on the church’s building committee when a steps project was underway. After her good friend Alice Oseid died in 2013, McCormick became the administrator of her estate, which helped fund the remodeling of the church’s kitchen and dining room.
Quail said the remodeled kitchen now meets state requirements with a new stove, steel countertops, a new sink, new flooring and an improved serving table.
Lefse-making at First English Lutheran became an activity of interest for McCormick. She recalls Gaylen Jensen, who owned the Lavender Inn, setting aside a day for a lutefisk dinner that attracted guests from the metro area who craved the Norwegian dish.
Recalling McCormick's own cooking, Quail said her friend made a trademark confetti sandwich with ground Spam, mashed boiled eggs, carrots, onions and a dressing to hold it all together. Quail also remembers McCormick's specialty soup made with carrots and broccoli.
“Ruth has been involved in the community with a lot of things," Quail said. "I would say recently, she’s been very faithful to go to Buckham (West) to play cards with friends for a long time until they had to close down [during COVID-19]. She had those friends and church friends who will miss her.”