Faribault Public Schools has something positive to look forward to in the next couple years: a new early childhood wing for Roosevelt Elementary School.
The Faribault School Board Monday approved a lease-purchase agreement, which will pay for the early childhood addition. The board approved the issuance of $3.8 million Certificates of Participation, essentially is a 20-year lease agreement.
Jeff Seeley, senior municipal advisor of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, presented the sale results at the School Board’s virtual meeting Monday. The project had two bidders with Baird of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, coming in as the lowest bid with a 2.04% true interest cost. The interest payments must be used to pay down the bond or go toward project costs. The estimate of the true interest cost was 2.62%, so Seeley was pleased to report that the district will save about $182,000 for taxpayers, or $9,000 less annually.
In September, The School Board approved construction for an early childhood addition to Roosevelt Elementary. The project will allow for the transition of McKinley Early Childhood into the new classrooms in 2022 and support the Early Childhood Department’s need for more space, expanded programming, and a cohesive building for improved transitions into elementary school.
Through the COP, which allows investors to be a part of the project, the district would come to own the ground upon which the addition is built and pay off the lease with annual payments of about $250,000 from 2021 to 2040.
In October, District Finance Director Andrew Adams said community members with an average home value of $175,000 could expect an estimated tax increase of no more than $12 annually in 2020-21. Based on sale results, that estimate is remains true.