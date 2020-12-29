The Faribault Environmental Commission has a variety of projects set to start in the new year and the following year.
The commission reviewed on Monday the City Energy Initiatives and a draft of the Climate Adaptation Plan. The Climate Adaptation Plan will address various environmental issues, such as flooding and vegetation issues among other areas of concern. The plan will also address green spaces, ecosystem health goals and city planning policies/ordinances. The commission is looking at completing the final draft around January, according to City Planner David Wanberg. A team of consultants will also be making adjustments to the plan.
However, the main focus of the night’s meeting was editing the Environmental Commission Work Plan for 2021.
“This is kind of a master plan,” Commission Chair Roger Steinkamp said.
A large portion of the meeting was used to set a reasonable timeline for each project within the work plan. One of the first tasks in 2021 will be to welcome more members into the commission. An appointment or reappointment of members and non-voting members is scheduled for the beginning of the year.
Commissioner Emily Nesvold entertained the idea of having a high school student act as a non-voting member of the commission.
“I saw it as a way of getting students involved, getting more young people involved,” Nesvold said.
The commission also discussed eventually forming stronger connections with area schools, in conjunction with the Minnesota GreenStep Cities initiative.
Other items the commission will review, plan for and make recommendations for in 2021 will include the city’s Natural Resource Plan, Pollinator Plan, Faribault Energy Action Plan and GreenStep Cities among other individual projects spread out throughout the year. Steinkamp hopes all of the planning that occurred during the more than two hour meeting will help the commission better prepare for future discussion.
“We’ll worry about the details when that comes up on the agenda,” Steinkamp said.
The Faribault Environmental Commission is a newer commission and acts as in advisory role to the city council. The commission’s next meeting is Jan. 25.