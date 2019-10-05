Cool and rainy weather couldn't stop area children and families from having a blast at the Faribault Fire Department’s annual open house.
The Saturday event is held to celebrate Fire Prevention Week and increase awareness of fire prevention and safety. It’s particularly designed for children and families who want to learn about fire safety and have some fun at the same time.
At the open house, kids had the chance to put on some fire safety gear, try out the Fire Department’s water cannons and practice fire safety techniques in a fire safety house. Several new activities were added this year, included a bouncy house and an obstacle course.
Camey Thibodeau and her daughter Maeli attended the open house for the second time. Despite the chilly weather, the Thibodeaus thoroughly enjoyed the open house.
“They have a lot of new stuff that (kids) can interact with,” said Camey Thibodeau. “I think it’s the best one so far.”
In addition to the activities offered at the fire station, the department is able to provide free smoke detectors, courtesy of Border States Electric, and fire hats for families to take home. The department also set a table for attendees to buy snack items.
Melissa Greenslade has brought her son and daughter to the open house for the last few years. Greenslade she’s grateful that her kids have gotten the chance to get to know the local firefighters and learn a bit about what they do.
“It’s nice that they do this so that the kids get more comfortable with firefighters,” she said. “Now, if they need (firefighters’) help, they won’t be so scared.”
Not everyone at the open house was a returning attendee. Among the first time attendees was newly minted firefighter Luke Donkers, who was sworn in at the City Council’s Sept. 24 meeting.
Donkers said that even though he grew up in Faribault, he’d never never made it down to the open house. He relished the opportunity to meet members of the community and show them around the fire station.
“It’s nice seeing young people here having fun,” he said. “It really brings the community together.”
Fireman Josh Bauer has been organizing the open house since the retirement of his colleague Ed Hoisington. He said that attendance was definitely down this year due to the cold and rainy weather, which forced the department to cancel some of its planned outdoor activities. Nonetheless, he was pleased that an energetic crowd still managed to find its way to the station.
“The cold weather put damper on it, but it’s still pretty good turnout,” he said. “People know it’s about the same time each year, and they keep coming back.”