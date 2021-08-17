Tiffany Kortbein has noticed that children are growing further and further away from growing up on a farm, adding even more importance to building awareness about the industry.
Programs like Minnesota Ag in the Classroom were created to build awareness and appreciation for agriculture. Many of which, the Greenvale Park Elementary teacher implements in her kindergarten classroom in Northfield.
Ag in the Classroom, part of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, produced the AgMag series, which celebrates 35 years this year. Kortbein, who grew up on a dairy farm, says AgMag enhances the K-6 curricula. She believes it's the perfect accompaniment to traditional textbooks and resources, offering close-to-home examples about real farmers and producers form across the state. And, it helps kids connect agriculture to science, social studies and health concepts, and learn more about how food and goods get from the farm to their home.
She first heard about AgMag while at an Education Minnesota conference, where she signed up to receive its newsletters. Since many of the AgMag resources are free, it didn't affect her teacher's budget, and it fit all Minnesota state standards. Kortbein, now beginning her fourth year on the board of directors, is able to give input as a teacher and discuss the needs educators may have in the classroom.
Kortbein says many teachers in Minnesota use AgMag, which includes hands-on lessons, that are both meaningful and beneficial. Lessons may include virtual field trips to a turkey farm around Thanksgiving or a tree farm around Christmas time. Placemats with nutritional information about a specific food are also available through AgMag.
Kortbein recalls ordering some for the whole school to participate in together, whether it be with pizza or hamburger. She finds that is not only creates a fun lunch experience for students, but it also creates a good conversation about where specific foods, like the cheese, pizza sauce and crust actually come from.
"I know that I'm teaching the next generation of students who are going to be voters one day, and as consumers, when they're buying things in grocery stores I want them to be educated about the decisions they are making," said Kortbein. "Seeing those things at a young age can help them make educated decisions later in life."
For the last six years, Kortbein has also helped to implement a school-wide farm day, where school staff partner with the local FFA chapter, and other local ag-based groups and entities. In previous years, Princess Kay of the Milky Way, who represents the state's dairy industry, has made an appearance, along with local bee keepers. The whole experience is also hands-on, where students can pet animals, climb into tractors and try on the bee keeper outfits.
"Not all kids have the opportunity to go to the farm, so we bring it to them," said Kortbein.
Regional Ag in the Classroom specialists are available for new teachers to learn more about the resources available.
Sue Knott, education specialist with Agriculture in the Classroom, says AgMag has become a flag ship resource teachers have come to know. At the start of the of 35 years, a AgMag was only available to sixth graders, but now there are two issues for each grade level from K-6. Over the years, Knott says the program has evolved, as they try to meet the needs of teachers wanting something specific to their grade level. The AgMag was also an entry point into the educational world for Ag in the Classroom, which has expanded what they are able to offer to teachers.
Farm Camp, piloted last year, gives students the opportunity to connect classrooms with an agriculture site, giving a three-day immersive experience. The first day is where teachers present lessons and background information in the classroom, the second being the actual field trip, both in-person or virtual and the third day focusing on careers in the ag industry. This camp, Knott says, is targeted for students in grades five through 12.
With all of the resources available, Knott hopes ag can be a tool educators find useful with engaging students in all sorts of academic areas. The goal, Knott explains, is for students to become ag literate, as someone who can describe and tell others how ag affects their daily life.
"Like Tiffany says, students are really important people," said Knott. "They are consumers now, but will be future community members and policy makers. We want them to have a little taste of what agriculture is all about and the decisions they make in the future."