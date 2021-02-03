Just two weeks after apparently dropping its longtime city engineer, Morristown’s City Council reopened debate over its contract at Monday’s meeting after one of the key numbers used to make the decision turned out to be faulty.
For more than a decade, Morristown contracted out the position to Mankato-based Bolton & Menk. During that time, the firm's Rich Revering served as Morristown’s city engineer with a team of roughly a half-dozen assistants by his side.
Last year, the council decided to reopen the contract as it prepares to embark on several major road projects. In addition, the city is struggling to maintain its aging water plant and will need to make significant investments there within the next several years.
Bolton & Menk applied to continue serving the community with a team led by Revering. It touted both Revering’s Morristown-specific experience and the company’s broad presence serving small towns throughout the region.
However, a second firm, Short Eliott Hendrickson, also applied. And like Bolton & Menk, it has a long track record and broad presence serving communities throughout the region. For the position of city engineer, SEH suggested a potential candidate with 20 years of experience, adding that he would be backed up by a team of seven assistants, some of whom have as much or more experience.
The hourly rates provided by the two companies differed significantly. For example, Bolton & Menk's proposed billing schedule ran at $124.80 for the first eight hours and $178 thereafter, while SEH’s was a flat $157 per hour.
Unsure as to which firm was truly cheaper the council delegated a theoretical project to both firms at its final meeting of 2020. When the bids came back, Shortt Elliott Hendrickson came in at around $135,000 to about $185,000 for Bolton & Menk.
Given the large discrepancy the choice seemed like a no-brainer. At its Jan. 19 meeting, the council voted to hire Short Elliott Hendrickson to provide city engineering services. Bolton & Menk subsequently reached out to City Administrator Michael Mueller to tell him that figures provided to the council were incorrect and should have been much lower, at $124,700.
Bolton & Menk's Brian Hilgardner, who attended Monday’s meeting, said he did so not only to highlight the mistake but to get a clearer sense of the reasons behind the city’s decision.
“If you’re considering changing engineering firms, there has to be a reason why,” Hilgardner said. “I would like to find out what those reasons are and potentially be able to maybe address them… or at least resolve what we can.”
Lindahl expressed frustration with the way that Revering had carried out his duties. According to Lindahl, Revering was unhappy with a decision the council had made regarding last year’s road projects — and walked out of a meeting.
Another point of frustration expressed by Councilor Tim Flaten was Revering’s tendency to charge the city even for brief phone calls or emails. Hilgardner expressed disappointment as the complaints from the council piled up, and pledged to address them.
“If you decide to stick with Bolton & Menk and you think there is a client-service issue, I give you my word that I will get that resolved,” he said.
On the flip side, City Public Works Director Tim Minske leapt to Bolton and Menk's defense. Minske said that his relationship with the company has always been positive, with its responsive service playing a key role in helping him to keep the water plant in good working order.
Given Minske’s comments as well as the error in the bid, Councilor Linda Murphy and others said they wanted to revisit the issue. Notably, the city had not formally signed a contract with Shortt Elliott Hendrickson, making it easier to revisit the issue.
Flaten said that it only made sense to hold off discussion, to give Short Elliott Hendrickson a chance to respond. After reaching out to both companies to ensure they could send a representative, Mueller announced that a work session on the topic will be held on Feb. 8.