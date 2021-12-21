Nativity scenes of all shapes and sizes lined a room in First English Lutheran Church Friday evening, from figurines hand carved out of basswood and stories handcrafted in stained glass.
The unique imagery at First English was just the beginning of the stops on the Advent Stroll in Faribault, organized by members of First English, Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour and The River Church.
The idea began when a group of friends were gathered together talking about different holiday events. When the idea of an advent stroll came up, they began checking dates and looked at the possibility of getting something set in stone.
Each of the host churches were decorated for the Christmas season with advent wreaths, Christmas trees, lights and other decorations, along with music fitting for the season. Participants were encouraged to walk or drive to the other churches, and they were able to enjoy treats at each stop. Committee members hoped the event would help get people in the Christmas spirit and give members of the community the opportunity to view the interiors of the churches.
Cassie Gerbig, one of six core committee members of Friday's event, said they began thinking of the idea two to three years ago, but the pandemic put a pause on their plans.
Of the nativity scenes at First English, committee member Carole Hanson said it was interesting to see the difference in nativities, from contemporary to older. Other committee members include Becky Glende, Donna Bremer, Joan Crombie, Anne Schell and Chris Rodewald.
Rodewald says they hope to make it an annual event and possibly even extend it to include other churches nearby.
Along with the nativity scenes on display, First English offered rice pudding, ginger snaps, coffee and hot cider to participants to snack on before heading over to the next stop. The Cathedral offered quiche, with The River ending the evening on a sweet note with an array of Christmas goodies and a hot chocolate bar. Kids were also treated with brown paper bags full of treats, like peanuts, candy and an orange.
Participants were able to take a look at the remodels done at The River, as the church has been updated with modern seating, switching the pews out for chairs and extending the walls to make the foyer larger. Wood from the pews was also repurposed in other areas of the church to preserve the heritage.
Members of the The River congregation also showcased their talents through singing carols outside to greet attendees and through welcoming attendees inside the building.
Gina Little, one of three volunteers at the snack table in the lower level of the church, felt excited and blessed for others to come into the church and see the transformation. She also saw the stroll as a way to build unity within the community, celebrating the birth of Christ.
Traditionally, she said, people are scared to break down the barrier across different denominations, but Friday evening was progress in making that move.