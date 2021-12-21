Nativity scenes of all shapes and sizes lined a room in First English Lutheran Church Friday evening, from figurines hand carved out of basswood and stories handcrafted in stained glass. 

Harold Harper

Harold Harper carves a nativity scene by hand out of basswood. It was a multi-year project, and began by carving a donkey, then more animals. Eventually the project grew into a full nativity set. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The unique imagery at First English was just the beginning of the stops on the Advent Stroll in Faribault, organized by members of First English, Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour and The River Church. 

Nativity by the welcome table

Nativity scenes ranged from snowglobes, Tanzania, central America, Africa and kids-friendly versions. The range of scenes show how other countries celebrate the Christmas season, and how they've changed over the years. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The idea began when a group of friends were gathered together talking about different holiday events. When the idea of an advent stroll came up, they began checking dates and looked at the possibility of getting something set in stone.

Cathedral interior

The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour was one of three stops on the Advent Stroll, a tour of churches organized by a group of friends to help get others in the Christmas spirit. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Each of the host churches were decorated for the Christmas season with advent wreaths, Christmas trees, lights and other decorations, along with music fitting for the season. Participants were encouraged to walk or drive to the other churches, and they were able to enjoy treats at each stop. Committee members hoped the event would help get people in the Christmas spirit and give members of the community the opportunity to view the interiors of the churches. 

Christmas decorations in the Cathedral

Christmas decorations line the interior of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour in spirit of the Christmas season. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Cassie Gerbig, one of six core committee members of Friday's event, said they began thinking of the idea two to three years ago, but the pandemic put a pause on their plans. 

Of the nativity scenes at First English, committee member Carole Hanson said it was interesting to see the difference in nativities, from contemporary to older. Other committee members include Becky Glende, Donna Bremer, Joan Crombie, Anne Schell and Chris Rodewald. 

Janet White nativity scene

One of many nativity scenes Pastor Janet White contributed to the display. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Stain-glass figurines

Members of First English Lutheran Church set their nativity scenes out on display Friday evening for the advent stroll. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Rodewald says they hope to make it an annual event and possibly even extend it to include other churches nearby. 

Along with the nativity scenes on display, First English offered rice pudding, ginger snaps, coffee and hot cider to participants to snack on before heading over to the next stop. The Cathedral offered quiche, with The River ending the evening on a sweet note with an array of Christmas goodies and a hot chocolate bar. Kids were also treated with brown paper bags full of treats, like peanuts, candy and an orange. 

River interior

The Advent Stroll also serves as a tour of churches, especially for those eager to take a look inside The River Church. Remodels were recently completed inside the church with a more modern look and bigger foyer.  (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Participants were able to take a look at the remodels done at The River, as the church has been updated with modern seating, switching the pews out for chairs and extending the walls to make the foyer larger. Wood from the pews was also repurposed in other areas of the church to preserve the heritage.  

The River

A string of Christmas lights line the steps of the alter at The River Church. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Members of the The River congregation also showcased their talents through singing carols outside to greet attendees and through welcoming attendees inside the building. 

Carolers at The River

Members of The River Church congregation sing Christmas carols as attendees of the Advent Stroll make their way into the church. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Gina Little, one of three volunteers at the snack table in the lower level of the church, felt excited and blessed for others to come into the church and see the transformation. She also saw the stroll as a way to build unity within the community, celebrating the birth of Christ.

Traditionally, she said, people are scared to break down the barrier across different denominations, but Friday evening was progress in making that move. 

Volunteers serving treats

Members of The River Church serve of a variety of sweet Christmas treats for attendees of the Advent Stroll. Pictured from left, Anne Schell, Norma Jones, Gina Little and Ed Little. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

