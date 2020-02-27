Allegations of physical abuse against a child have been leveled against a Faribault man.
Deandrae Nigel Lamar Noble, 33, is charged in Rice County District Court with one count of felony malicious punishment of a child and one count of gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child.
According to charging documents filed Feb. 20 in Rice County District Court, Noble was charged after a boy under 4 who Noble was taking care of between Dec. 20 to Dec. 22 had bruising on his back and legs.
Noble allegedly told a family member of the child he was upset with the boy because he had a toileting accident and that Noble responded by grabbing the child’s thighs.
In a Jan. 3 discussion with investigators, Noble allegedly again admitted to “aggressively squeezing” the child’s thighs while he was being changed, causing him to cry.
Noble reportedly admitted he’s been investigated in the past for how he disciplines the child.
Court documents state a family member of the child said Noble has left marks on the boy before and would “aggressively spank” the child and leave bruises on his legs.
In other court reports,
• Stephen Wayne Clendenin, 35, of Faribault is charged with two counts of domestic assault by strangulation, two counts of felony domestic assault, one count of third-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree damage to property in Rice County after allegedly assaulting someone he knew on a number of occasions, including strangling the victim New Year's Eve, assaulting the victim with a bat Jan. 17 and physical assaults and threats earlier this month. He was arrested in early February.
• Tuana Nicole Carrejo, 28, of Faribault is charged with aggravated forgery, second-degree driving while intoxicated, giving a peace officer a false name of another person and driving after revocation in Rice County District Court after allegedly driving drunk and fraudulently providing her sister's driver's license to law enforcement during a Nov. 23 traffic stop in Faribault. Carrejo allegedly had a .17 blood alcohol content when stopped by law enforcement.
• Phillip Matthew Muchow, 60, of Babbitt is charged with third-degree methamphetamine possession in a school zone and gross misdemeanor violating a domestic abuse order for protection in Rice County after allegedly possessing 1.58 grams of the drug Saturday at the Shattuck St. Mary's ice rink.
• Fernando Estevan Hi, 26, of Montgomery is charged with third-degree meth possession in a park zone after Faribault police reportedly found a baggie of meth weighing 3.5 grams and a white piece of plastic material containing 0.57 grams of the drug Jan. 26 in his vehicle. At the time was reportedly within 300 feet of a city park.
• Julia Rene Ayers, 50, of Faribault is charged with third-degree meth possession in a school zone after she allegedly possessed meth residue within a clear plastic zip baggie and possessed the drug in two contact lens cases Feb. 12 in her Faribault apartment. The address the drug was found at is within 300 feet of Faribault High School.