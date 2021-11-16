For many nonprofits, like Ruth’s House of Hope, donations can make all the difference.
Outreach and Communications Coordinator Sandy Varley writes in an email that Give to the Max Day is just one example of the compassion and generosity the community has for local women and children seeking a brighter future.
“My years spent as a volunteer and now as the outreach and communications coordinator are filled with countless stories of our friends and neighbors stepping up to help families at Ruth’s House,” said Varley. “Your gifts go far to provide families with shelter, food, assistance, and safety.”
Each year on a Thursday in November, Minnesotans across the state support various nonprofits — from schools to community organizations. The day is part of GiveMN’s Give to the Max campaign, a statewide outpouring of support for thousands of nonprofits and schools, according to its site.
The giving holiday this year is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18, but early giving has already been taking place since Nov. 1. GiveMN’s records show last year, Minnesotans donated a record of $30.4 million, passing the previous record of nearly $22 million in 2019.
Though the last 18 months have been difficult for a variety of reasons, GiveMN Executive Director Jake Blumberg said in a press release, they’ve seen an “incredible” response of Minnesotans digging deep into their pockets.
“Give to the Max 2021 provides a well-timed opportunity to help our state’s vibrant sector of nonprofits and schools remain resilient as they continue to respond to the needs of our communities,” said Blumberg.
A variety of nonprofits, churches and schools participate in the campaign each year, like Buckham West, Rice County Area United Way and First English Lutheran Church. Some, like United Way, also partner with other programs and agencies beneficial to the community throughout the year.
On its posting in GiveMN, United Way representatives stress the importance of donations in order to help Rice County neighbors in need. Organizations like Rebound Partners and the United Way Board will match donations, and funds will be used for the greatest needs in the community, helping children, the elderly and others struggling since the pandemic with food, housing, education and health. As of Nov. 16, the organization was at 72% of its $5,000 goal.
In November 2009, GiveMN states, Give to the Max Day was supposed to be a one-time only launch party for the new fundraising platform GiveMN.org with a goal of raising $500,000. At the end of the day, generous donors had given more than $14 million in just 24 hours, according to the site, blowing its the out of the water, and starting a giving holiday in Minnesota.
Statistics show that through the Give to the Max and other giving events, donors have given more than $220 million to more than 10,000 nonprofits and schools. In March 2021, a press release states 30% of nonprofits in Minnesota reported having less than six months to go before they exhibit financial stress. Donors, it says, play a critical role in supporting organizations working to achieve their mission to contribute to stronger communities during the all-important year-end giving season.