At its Tuesday meeting, Faribault’s City Council laid the groundwork for a task force that could help establish what's expected to be one of the city’s most popular parks in the heart of downtown.
The future park, yet to be named, will take up close to an acre along the Straight River and directly north of the viaduct. The city and its Economic Development Authority now own all undeveloped land in the area after buying the last parcel late last year.
The new park will serve the growing number of families expected to live in the downtown area. Under Faribault’s Journey to 2040 strategic plan, existing unutilized or underutilized space downtown is expected to be transformed into housing and other amenities.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Paul Peanasky said he envisions a park full of activities for the whole family, serving not only the neighborhood but the region and acting as a cornerstone and gateway of the city’s large network of parks, which city leaders eventually hope to see connected by a robust network of bike trails.
City Administrator Tim Murray urged the council to create the task force because of the project’s importance. It's set to include representatives from business and the community and hear from a wide variety of perspectives. Members are expected to be formally appointed next week, and a kickoff date will be set then as well. Murray hopes that the task force will be able to produce some concrete recommendations in time to be included in next year’s budget.
Under draft sketches produced for the Downtown Master Plan and Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan, the new park could house a variety of recreational amenities on both sides of the river, connected by an existing pedestrian bridge.
Among them would be a recreation plaza, adventure park and several items specifically tailored to get the most out of the park’s scenic location along the river, including a river walk, river islands and river overlook.
The committee’s exact working relationship with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is unclear, said Peanasky. However, two Advisory Board members will sit on it alongside Peanasky.
The site has been identified as ideal for green space for barely a half-decade. Prior to that, the city eyed it as an ideal site for development, with the EDA gobbling up land in the area with an eye toward a potential housing, retail or hotel development.
However, its relatively small size, the location of the railroad tracks and flooding risks associated with the site have hindered interest in development. For park advocates like Councilor Janna Viscomi, that maybe hasn’t been such a bad thing after all.
“It seems to me like it always should have been public,” she said.