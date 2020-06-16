Brian Daniels called it an "amazing experience."
Last week, he coordinated a food and supply drive, collecting about 1,500 pounds of supplies for residents of south Minneapolis, and delivered it to a church which made become a makeshift distribution site for area residents.
Following rioting and looting in Minneapolis, there was a need of food and supplies, including diapers and cleaning supplies, so Daniels and several others found a list items needed, then set a date for the drive (June 8) and a drop off location, and started sending out notices.
The collection, at River Valley Church, was to run from 2-6 p.m., but by 5:30, Daniels' truck was completely full, as was his 5' x 8' trailer.
He called several churches in Minneapolis and found Vine Church at 3244 22nd Ave. S needed everything they had collected. Two days later, Daniels met Pastor Steve and Pastor Matt at their church.
"When I got there there were more than a dozen volunteers waiting to help unload the items, and less than 15 minutes later all the supplies were inside the church," he said.
"Pastor Steve invited me into the church for a tour of what has happened in the last five days because they have never done anything like this before. We went inside and started in their basement where they had a store set up with almost everything a person would need for food and supplies. I think the basement was used for Sunday School and other large meetings because it was a very big space and full of food and supplies.
"The person in need would receive a bag from a volunteer at the door and then another volunteer would help them pick out what they needed. Arrows were on the floor and social distancing enforced.
"The upstairs was used as a warehouse with pallets of more food and supplies. It was amazing to see the volunteers moving product around so that the basement shelves were always full. Also, while I getting ready to leave another car stopped across the street and asked if the church still needed any supplies. They said certainly, and help a lady unload her car.
"I ended my talk with Pastor Steve by telling him if they still needed supplies next week to call me and I would put together another food and supply drive in Faribault."