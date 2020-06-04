Area residents can count on at least one event this summer that COVID-19 hasn’t stopped: the annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
Plans to launch fireworks were “up in the air” due to concerns about following social distance measures, according to Heather Slechta, who organizes the fireworks with a team each year. But since the show will take place at the Rice County Fairgrounds this year as opposed to the usual Alexander Park location, attendees will have plenty of space to spread apart.
The change in location initially had nothing to do with the current pandemic. Slechta explained that the number of trees at Alexander Park posed a problem during fireworks launches, so the team began a search for a different launching place a couple years ago. This past winter, the decision to switch to fairgrounds was made final.
“We’re excited that the [Faribault City] council supported having [the fireworks] as well,” said Slechta. “… As long as people are mindful, I think it can be a great night.”
Faribault fireworks are made possible by the Charitable Gambling Board, which sets aside funds for the show each year.
On a lower note, the 2020 North Morristown Fourth of July celebration, which has been an annual tradition for over 215 years, has been canceled. The event typically includes a flag raising ceremony, patriotic program, a parade, food vendors, live entertainment and a fireworks launch.
According to a post on the North Morristown 4th of July Celebration Facebook page, the board voted on the decision Sunday.
The post reads: “As our country is reeling from recent events, we need to stand together and show our patriotism to our country and help to our neighbors, even if that will look differently this year than in years past. We can all find ways to help out, be supportive, and positive.”
North Morristown’s Fourth of July celebration is usually the biggest annual fundraiser for Trinity Lutheran School in Morristown, so the board plans to set up other fundraisers to support the school. Board Chair Andrew Wagner said the board meets Sunday, at which time more details about funding opportunities will be revealed.
In the meantime, supporters of Trinity Lutheran School are encouraged to donate to the school, if they're able. Contact the school at 507-685-2200 for more information and look for fundraiser updates in a future edition of the Daily News.