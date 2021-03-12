A Faribault resident was killed after his vehicle crashed into a parked car off Hwy. 169 near North Mankato.
Brandon Paul Kath, 31, of Faribault, was killed in the crash according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. According to the report, Kath's Cadillac Escalade was northbound on 169 when it left the roadway. It struck a parked Suzuki SUV in a parking lot and then rolled. The parked vehicle was unoccupied.
Kath was not transported to a health care facility, declared dead on scene, according to the report. The State Patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt, and it is presently unknown whether alcohol was involved.