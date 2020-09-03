A Faribault teenager is in serious condition after the ATV he was riding south of Shieldsville Thursday collided with a car.
The boy, 14-year-old Rocco T. Strouth, was airlifted to a metro hospital after the eastbound ATV he was riding near Hunt Lake Trail came out of the west ditch shortly before 1 p.m. It collided with a vehicle headed north, according to a report from Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn.
Strouth, who was reportedly ejected from the ATV, was wearing a helmet, but it became dislodged as a result of the crash.
Strouth was treated at the scene by deputies and other emergency personnel, and transported by ambulance to District One Hospital. He was later airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital for further treatment and evaluation of his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, Karen A. Johnson, 78, of Faribault, was wearing her seat belt, Dunn said, and was uninjured in the crash.
Thursday's crash is a little more than a mile from a fatal crash that killed Cristopher Lee Chappuis, 28, of Faribault, on Tuesday. In that case, deputies reported that Chappuis' vehicle crossed the center line and veered into an oncoming pickup. Chappuis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chappuis was the fourth traffic fatality in Rice County this year. One of those, on July 8, involved ATV driver David Otto Schultz, 48, of Faribault. Investigators believe that Schultz drove into a Wheeling Township ditch and rolled. Schultz was reportedly ejected and pinned underneath the ATV.
Also responding to Thursday's scene were the Kilkenny Fire/Rescue and North Ambulance.