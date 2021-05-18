The attorney representing the Owatonna man facing charges in relation to a 2020 homicide in Dartts Park is asking the court to dismiss a second-degree murder charge.
Hassan Nur Hassan, 29, was charged in July with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of theft of a motor vehicle, all felonies. The charges stem from the July 12 stabbing and death of 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed in Owatonna’s Dartts Park.
Hassan’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the first count of second-degree murder on Jan. 21 and the brief detailing his rationale was filed last week.
In the original criminal complaint, witnesses told law enforcement they saw Hassan argue with Mohamed at two Owatonna parks that day, beginning in Manthey Park and ending in Dartts Park. Hassan reportedly stabbed Mohamed in the chest and stole a witness’ vehicle to flee the park. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester found that Mohamed died of a single stab wound to the chest and ruled his death as a homicide.
Hassan was arrested without incident in Minneapolis two days later.
In the brief filed on May 12, Hassan's attorney said that while he intended to cause the death of Mohamed, the act was not premeditated. According to the court documents, the defense states there is lack of probable cause that Hassan “intended to effect the death” of Mohamed when he struck him in the chest with a brass knuckles/knife instrument.
Attorney Frederick Goetz wrote that there is no direct evidence of Hassan's state of mind Hassan when he stabbed Mohamed.
The brief further goes on to explain that Hassan did not “plunge the knife in straight” but from the side consistent with a “roundhouse swing motion” seen in the video evidence. The defense is arguing that the nature of the wound itself is “not an act from which the intent to kill can be inferred alone.” In the motion, it reads that this action is not comparable to pointing a firearm at a victim and pulling the trigger, beating a victim repeatedly in the head with a tire iron, repeatedly stabbing a victim, or other conduct that clearly would show that the defendant had no other intent than the intent to kill.
Goetz also says that while the video shows Hassan walking away from Mohamed as he falls to the ground, it “cannot be said that he left him to die as there were a number of other people rushing to Mr. Mohamed’s side.”
The defense is also arguing that the evidence does not support the conclusion that Hassan was the aggressor and that surveillance video could lead one to surmise that Mohamed had pursued Hassan following the first argument.
The motion only asks the court to dismiss the first count of second-degree murder. The second count of second-degree murder states the act was committed without the intent of death.
Hassan’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled. He remains in custody at the Steele County Detention Center. Bail without conditions is $1 million.