Bill Mark, a member of the Faribault-based Lakelanders Barbershop Chorus, believes singing together makes the world a better place.
“And before you discuss politics with anyone, if you just sing together first, you’d agree on a lot more points,” Mark said. " … Or you’d probably have a much more peaceful conversation.”
Whether or not his point is true, the Lakelanders have proved that singing can at least restore some hope. Each year, the Lakelanders partner with another musical group, this year the Faribault-based Benson Family Singers, to offer a Hope and Harmony benefit concert. Proceeds of the event go to Ruth’s House of Hope, the HOPE Center and Whispers of Hope annually.
Lakelander Bill Mark said attendance at this year’s Hope and Harmony benefit concert, Oct. 13 at River Valley Church, was larger than ever before. The group collected $3,000 in donations. Combining that with proceeds from other Lakelander fundraisers, such as a winter parade in Montgomery and singing Valentines in February, the group plans to divide $6,000 among three local charities.
Incidentally, all three beneficiaries of the Hope and Harmony concert have “hope” in their titles. Ruth’s House of Hope offers a home and assistance to women and children in crisis situations, the HOPE Center helps victims of domestic and sexual violence and Whispers of Hope is a Christian counseling center.
“Among the members of the Lakelanders, they had some sort of tie with a member of one of the three organizations,” Mark said. “So instead of just supporting one, we supported all of them.”
Each charity chooses how to use the proceeds raised at the Hope and Harmony Benefit Concert. At the HOPE Center, Executive Director Erica Staab-Absher said the decision depends on the needs of the organization each year. She especially appreciates the Lakelanders’ benefit concert since a couple other HOPE Center fundraisers have been discontinued.
This year, Staab-Absher said the proceeds from the benefit concert will go toward general service provisions, the center’s general crisis line and payment for advocates who answer the door and assist clients. Past donations have assisted clients with specific needs, like purchasing a coat for a client’s daughter, or covered the cost of gas and grocery cards. The donations have also helped clients secure safe housing or transfer to areas that can assist them in their situations.
“I love the concert itself,” Staab-Absher said. “It’s fun, and the music is engaging. They do such a wonderful job … in our work we don’t always get to do all the fun things, so it’s an uplifting and beautiful thing.”
Having completed six Hope and Harmony concerts, Mark said the Lakelanders plan to continue their efforts. About 22 members of the Lakelanders Chorus meet at 7 p.m. each Monday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church to sing. The members consist largely of senior citizens, some no longer mobile enough to attend practices, but the group hopes to maintain membership.
“You can’t think about your worries and cares while you’re singing,” Mark said. “It’s great therapy for the mind and great exercise for the body with breath control.”