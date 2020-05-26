Once completed, a new central operations building at the Faribault Airport could help the city and surrounding areas attract new business investment.
Faribault Public Works Director Travis Block said the new facility will be about 15,000 square feet, including 12,800 square feet of hangar space. By contrast, the current facility, which is being used only until the new building, offers around 6,500 square feet of space.
With so little space, the building, known as the Airport’s Fixed Base Operator, has difficulty handling maintenance needs in a quick and efficient manner. The temporary building offers little in the way of storage and is not centrally located.
“They have to wait until there is a free spot, and then the aircraft needs to be brought in, worked on and shuffled back out,” said Block.
Even the facility destroyed by the September 2018 tornado only offered about 10,000 square feet of hangar space. With more space, the new facility will be able to accommodate more flights and handle maintenance needs quickly and efficiently.
Even before the tornado hit, upgrading and expanding the airport had been a priority for the city. For a community in greater Minnesota, Faribault has had strong success in securing Foreign Direct Investment, and city officials want to build on that. In recent years, four foreign companies have made major investments in town: Japanese-based Daikin Applied, French-based Saint-Gobain, owners of SageGlass, Mexican-based La Costeña, owners of Faribault Foods, and Aldi, a German based-discount supermarket chain.
For foreign-based companies, a strong regional airport is a key resource in facilitating efficient movement of goods and people. As Northfield lacks an airport, the Faribault Airport is regularly used by businesses from both cities, as well as St. Olaf and Carleton colleges.
Thanks in part to a joint assistance package funded partially by the county and state, the city lured SteinAir from Farmington to the Faribault in 2018. SteinAir was fortunate enough to have not started construction when the tornado hit, enabling it to avoid costly damage.
Once its move to Faribault was complete, it boosted the workforce at the airport by 50%. The cutting-edge aeronautics firm also brings hundreds of visitors to town, boosting the region’s tourism and hospitality industries.
Owner Bruch Stein set up the aeronautics company in the Farmington Airport more than a decade ago. Stein said that in addition to the funding agreement, he particularly appreciated the Airport’s roominess and the city's lack of red tape.
As the closest airport to the Twin Cities that is not part of the seven-member Metropolitan Airport Council, Faribault offers an attractive option for businesses that don’t want to deal with an additional level of bureaucracy.
Public Works Director Block said that the goal is to have the Fixed Base Operator building complete by Sept. 1. Over the last couple of months, the City Council has awarded contracts for nearly every major element of the project.
In total, Block said the project will cost about $1.6 million. Because it was destroyed by a tornado, most of that will be covered by insurance funds, with a small portion funded by federal disaster assistance through the Department of Homeland Security.
Once the new FBO building is complete, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said the city will begin marketing the airport. She said the city’s economic models have shown that a larger airport could provide a sizable economic boost.
“We know that the airport can be a major economic driver,” she said. “It’s a huge opportunity and we will soon have the ability to take advantage of that."