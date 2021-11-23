The season of giving is here and what better way to celebrate than giving back to the community? Here is a list of nonprofits in the area in need of donations and/or volunteers serving people in need.
Healthfinders Collaborative
Volunteers make up the backbone of the Healthfinders Collaborative Community Health Center in Northfield. Volunteer medical providers, interpreters, receptionists, and nurses help Healthfinders deliver critical services. Healthfinders also takes donations at https://healthfindersmn.org/take-action/donate/
Rice County Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity has plenty of volunteer positions open to help community members achieve their dreams of homeownership. On-site volunteers, meal provider and site host positions are available for building projects in Northfield. For more, visit https://habitatricecounty.org/volunteer.
Laura Baker Services Association
Laura Baker Services Association out of Northfield is dedicated to providing support services for people with developmental disabilities. Volunteers can assist at upcoming events like LSBA’s annual fundraising gala on Dec. 4. For more ways to help and donate, visit https://www.laurabaker.org/volunteer/
Community Action Center of Northfield & Faribault
Volunteers are needed at the Community Action Center of Faribault between Nov. 29 and Dec. 28 to help operate food distribution. Visit . https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45aaa629a1fec43-faribault to register. Volunteer positions are full at the Community Action Center of Northfield, but givers may donate online at https://communityactioncenter.org/donate/
Project Friendship
Carleton College and St. Olaf college students are setting up kids for success by participating in the Project Friendship mentorship program. Community members may donate at https://www.projectfriendshipmentoring.org/donate
Rice County United Way
Rice County United Way finances community programs throughout the county aimed at providing financial stability to those in need, supporting health programs for youth and education and enrichment programs for at-risk kids.
Epic Enterprise
Epic Enterprise in Dundas aims to assist individuals with disabilities in finding employment, opportunities for community involvement and outlets for artistic creativity. Volunteers that may teach art or music, play games or read stories to individuals with disabilities or provide entertainment are welcome to apply online, https://epicenterpriseinc.org/support-us/volunteer/ . Community members may also donate at https://epicenterpriseinc.org/support-us/donate/
Hope Center
The Hope Center in Faribault battles domestic and sexual violence through victim support programs like 24 hour safelines, emergency housing and support groups as well as outreach programs to raise awareness of the impacts of sexual assault, domestic abuse and child abuse. To donate, visit http://hopecentermn.org/donate/
Community Cafe
Community Cafe, operated out of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior in Faribault serves approximately 300 meals a week to members of the community. To donate, visit https://www.givemn.org/organization/Community-Cafe-2
Infants Remembered in Silence
Infants Remembered in Silence, a local nonprofit dedicated to offering support and resources to families suffering from the loss of an infant is hosting their 13th Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. More than 1,200 have registered to participate the 5k fun run, 10 run, gobble wobble and tot trot. The run kicks of at 7:50 a.m. at Faribault Middle School and proceeds from tickets purchased here will go toward IRIS.
Red Cross
Give blood at a Red Cross blood drive. The nationwide organization has a number of upcoming drives in or near Le Sueur County, including on Nov. 26 at the Le Sueur Community Center from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 3 at First Lutheran Church in St. Peter from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 4 at the Word of Life Church between 1 p.m.-7 p.m. For more information visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive