After more than two decades of experience at General Mills and Pillsbury, Chuck Tryon has been brought in to help Owatonna-based Bushel Boy Farms increase its presence on local grocery store shelves.
Since joining the company five months ago, Tryon has overseen a successful period of expansion. Most notably, the company’s new 16.5-acre greenhouse in Mason City has enabled Bushel Boy to add strawberries and several new tomato varieties to its product line.
So far, Tryon said that new product rollouts have been highly successful. While only currently available at a limited number of stores, Bushel Boy is planning to scale up its production of new greenhouse-grown fruits and vegetables quickly.
“We’re really pleased with the success we’ve seen, in terms of our team’s ability to grow a new crop,” he said.
Tryon says he is committed to not only growth but innovation, while maintaining the highest quality standards. That means experimenting with new lighting techniques and other unique growing methods in its now expanded greenhouse space.
To stay on track, Tryon is drawing on his extensive industry experience. In particular, he touted his tenure at Green Giant as particularly applicable to navigating an increasingly complex and competitive industry.
“(Being at Green Giant) really gave me a sense of how to operate a premium branded business in the world of vegetables,” he said.
The son of a successful grocer, Tryon studied international relations in college with a focus on agricultural trade and international commerce and has worked on everything from business strategy to market expansion to sustainable agriculture.
The company’s investment in Mason City has been particularly significant, with a facility that could easily be expanded to three times its size. According to Tryon, that will play an invaluable role in expanding the company’s reach across the Upper Midwest.
"This will allow us to reach as far south as St. Louis and as far west as Omaha," he said. "But our core market area remains Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and the Dakotas."
Tryon insisted that the investment in Mason City doesn’t mean that Bushel Boy is turning its focus away from Owatonna. Indeed, the company is doubling down on Minnesota, rolling out its new product lines to select Twin Cities grocery stores.
In Owatonna specifically, Bushel Boy is continuing to invest in revitalizing the downtown district and creating opportunities for young people. Its partnerships with Owatonna High School and the Steele County Works program have only gotten stronger in recent months. Through those partnerships, students are given the opportunity to see what a career in a company such as Bushel Boy might look like for them. Such programs have become particularly crucial in recent years amid a particularly tight labor market.
“It’s really welcome for us to have a business that wants to drive improvements in the community and attract talent,” said Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier.