The final event of this year’s Acoustic Roots Series at Shattuck-St. Mary’s treats music fans to an evening of bluegrass with a multicultural twist.
Faribault’s Shattuck-St. Mary’s is the first stop for Che Apalache, a four-man string band touring Minnesota for the first time this month. Che Apalache performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Shattuck’s Newhall Auditorium.
Fergus Falls, Fairmont and Faribault joined forces to make the tour possible. As part of the tour, Che Apalache also performs at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis. Based in Buenos Aires, the band spends about half the year touring the U.S.
“I saw this group perform in Indianapolis and was just really impressed with how together they are as a group and the unique sound that they have,” said Richard Kettering, coordinator of the Acoustic Roots Series at Shattuck-St. Mary’s. “ … As far as the Acoustic Roots Series, this is the one I’m most excited about. They’re an international touring group, and it’s unusual for us to have a group like this.”
Band founder Joe Troop, originally from North Carolina, brings his skills as a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and composer to the group. He moved to Argentina in 2010, and that’s where he met the other three members of Che Apalache — Pau Barjau on banjo, Franco Martino on guitar and Martin Bobrik on the mandolin. Two members are from Argentina and one from Mexico, so Troop described Che Apalache as “very much a cultural fusion group.”
Originally performing as a bluegrass group, the band eventually began melding elements of music from Argentina, Mexico and even the Caribbean to create their diverse collection of songs.
Troop described Argentinian music, particularly in Buenos Aires, as “very melancholic with a lot of darkness but hope in it.” But since Argentina is a large country, music styles vary from location to location. Music from other areas of the country he characterizes as more upbeat and happy.
Earlier on Thursday, Shattuck students experience a taste of the Che Apalache process during an on-campus workshop. Troop said his group enjoys teaching these sessions, not only to educate students about their music but also their cultural influences.
“We give a crash course in our band identity, reference specific cultures, showcase how we sing a cappella … a little bit of music education,” said Troop. “And oftentimes, if students are old enough, we open up for questions at the end.”
Sharing pieces of their own backgrounds is only half the fun for the group. According to Troop, the band members look forward to immersing themselves in Minnesota culture during their visit. Before they arrive, they’ll travel from Idaho to Wyoming and through South Dakota.
Having met friendly Minnesotan presenters at a music conference, Troop said, "We're just really excited to finally get to Minnesota."