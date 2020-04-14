It seems, when it comes to the coronavirus and its impact, the questions keep building up while the answers lag behind.
It's the nature of an ongoing pandemic that has made its presence felt across the world, putting pressure on limited resources and forcing fast decisions from those in charge. But while it's easy to understand why solid answers are difficult to come by during highly unusual and fluid circumstances, there is still an opportunity to share as much "good information" as possible.
That's what Democrat Dan Feehan listed as the primary goal of his virtual town hall April 11.
"I’ve found in leadership, in moments in crisis, whether in war or teaching, that people are looking for good information, and the best way to provide that is to continue to communicate," he said.
Feehan is running for a United States House seat in the local 1st Congressional District in 2020 against Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Feehan is hosting multiple virtual town halls during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to gather informational resources in a single place, while also keeping his name out there with elections approaching. On April 11, he was joined by state Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, state Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, Worthington Mayor Mike Kuhle, Rochester nurse and educator Liz Boldon and Southeast Minnesota Labor Council President Pommella Wegmann.
The group discussed a number of topics that seem to be most pressing to Minnesotans, including COVID-19 relief and other work from the Legislature, small business support, and what is actually a safe distance outdoors.
Legislature
The Senate and House have been interrupted by COVID-19 and the social distancing orders and guidelines that have resulted from it, but have still passed key relief legislation.
"We've worked hard to get unemployment insurance in place," Frentz said. "We want working men and women to suffer less, not more."
But he noted that there are some significant concerns going forward, and he hopes more relief can be provided.
"In the area that Jeff and I cover, I’m worried about agriculture," Frentz said. "It’s not just that bars and restaurants order some of the livestock, but the way that affects the supply chain, the way corn and soybean prices are getting pushed down, we were already looking at record bankruptcy numbers in the recent past for farmers, and there are only few ways to not see that increasing a little bit."
Brand praised the work of Gov. Tim Walz in taking decisive action to mitigate the number of cases statewide, noting that the more serious struggles taking places elsewhere in America could just as easily happen here.
"I think there are about nine bills right now, and I can’t say how far these bills are ahead or behind in getting passed. I just know that, on (April 13), we're back in session, and we’re talking about where we go from here," Brand said. "I think we’re also probably going to have a series of special sessions to talk about some of these issues that continue to rise. We don’t have vaccines or treatments right now."
Frentz and Brand are both calling for large bonding bills that will create infrastructure projects, and with them, jobs, over the next two years.
"I’m a loud advocate for a very large bonding bill," Frentz said. "We need those jobs, it’s low interest rates and we have about $900 million in deferred maintenance, stuff we should have already done."
Small business support
Small businesses are being hit harder than seemingly anything else during the pandemic, as stay-at-home orders are forcing many to close and others to shift strategies, often causing profit losses. Many owners are wondering how long they can survive without returning to normal conditions.
"Obviously we’re hearing from business owners; they are under tremendous strain, and I’m worried we’re going to lose some," Frentz said.
Worthington Mayor Kuhle explained the situation for his greater Minnesota community.
"I’m worried about the health of our businesses; a lot have been closed," he said. "I would say our community has been working really hard to keep their businesses a safe place, because if they’re closed, that’s a death nail for them. It’s a busy time, but it’s a sad situation.
Unlike with natural disasters, it’s hard to see an end to this. The fear is really starting to grip."
The legislators on hand were hopeful that, if utilized, the state and federal relief measures available for small businesses could keep them steady for the time being. When the working system can return to normal, Brand said he is "hopeful, because the state government is interested and the federal government is interested, to excite the economy back into action."
This line of thinking ties back to the bonding bill and other work at the Legislature, creating projects and programs to ensure people have jobs to go back to when the time comes.
As far as stimulus in the short-term the legislators on the call encouraged owners to look at the federal offerings, because what the state can provide pales in comparison. Federal programs include a number of potentially forgivable loans that can support businesses in keeping their staff on the payroll.
Wegmann, of the Southeast Minnesota Labor Council, said her team, along with the other regional labor councils, are working with the Legislature to ensure safety in the workplace during this time. The state has now established workers' compensation for frontline workers that come into contact with COVID-19, including doctors, nurses and first responders. She hopes that can be expanded to all essential workers that are still heading into jobs right now.
The labor councils are also working with the state and employers to ensure safety protocols are in place and those who need personal protective equipment get it.
Wegmann noted, "Minnesota, like usual, has been leading the nation in the fast acting of our government officials, and the wide and expansive policies now put in place."
Common questions
Feehan had the group answer some common questions to end the virtual town hall. He said that it helps when everyone is on the same page.
"People often seem to think that what they are individually going through is unique to them, and sometimes it is, but most of the time, I hear something from someone and then I hear it from the next person and the next," he said.
The group agreed that very common questions from people are how they're going to pay their bills, how they're going to keep their businesses open and how they can get access to unemployment insurance. While the answers may be different depending on the exact question, the legislators encouraged residents to use local resources — city chambers, organizations and elected officials — to get the specific information they need.
Another big topic on people's minds has been the upcoming elections. A primary is scheduled for August and general presidential election in November. Frentz has co-authored a plan to allow Minnesotans to vote by mail in 2020, and he hopes to see that move forward.
"We have to be ready for the primary and the general election, and everyone needs to know that they can vote without sacrificing their health," he said. It's an issue the Legislature is expected to prioritize.
Another questions, according to Rochester nurse and educator Boldon, is whether six feet of social distance is really enough. Particularly, should people be creating more space when near others outdoors?
"The short answer is 'I'm not sure,'" Boldon said. "I don’t know if we have the specific data. I think, if you have the ability to get some extra space, you should do that. Six feet has been the standard rule, and the reason for that is the virus being carried when we cough or breathe and then we’re touching our face. Be as cautious ad you’re able to, and if you can get more distance, it’s certainly not a bad idea."
The town hall was wrapped up with some general comments about moving forward. Feehan expects to offer more of these virtual events in the coming weeks. For now, the individuals in this group are encouraging everyone to see the light at the end of the tunnel, even if we don't know just how far away that light might be.
"We’re doing well in Minnesota, doing the right things, and eventually it’s going to be over," Boldon said. "It’s not going to be next week, but it will eventually be over."