COVID-19 has presented a number of challenges for the Faribault Public Schools, but Financial Director Andrew Adams believes the district will come out in “decent financial shape.”
During Monday’s virtual School Board meeting, Adams highlighted revisions to the 2019-20 preliminary budget and gave board members details on the preliminary 2020-21 budget.
The board adopted $1.9 million in budget adjustments for fiscal year 2019-20. Although the district initially planned to deficit spend about $384,000, the actual total was well short of that, about $200,000.
On the food service side, the district saw a decrease in participation in the meal program because of COVID-19. While it did serve free meals to students 18 and under, Adams said the district normally serves double the number it did during the free meal distribution.
The district also needed to dig into its reserves to provide emergency childcare during the pandemic, but Adams said the expenditure wasn’t a significant impact to the budget.
The $63 million 2002-21 preliminary budget reflects both the seven-period day levy and the implementation of the seven-period day at Faribault High School beginning this fall.
In fiscal year 2021, the district is projected to start the year with $36,000 more in reserves than it will at the end of fiscal year 2020. The ending fund balance for fiscal year 2021 is projected to be $6.2 million. The Minnesota State Auditor recommends school districts keep 35 to 50% of its annual general fund budget in reserves.
Nearly 80% of the budget in the general fund goes to salaries and benefits, Adams explained, followed by purchased services at 13%. Unlike many neighboring districts, Faribault Public Schools operates its own transportation service, which is reflected in the purchased services category of the general fund.
In terms of revenues, Adams said nearly 80% of the district’s funding comes from state sources while property tax levies cover about 12% and federal sources represent about 6%. All of this funding only reflects the district’s general fund, which makes up about 85% of the district’s total expenditures.
A note on School Board candidacy
As the period to file for candidacy on the Faribault School Board approaches, prospective candidates should take note of one change in particular.
Prior to filling out the affidavit, candidates must call Administrative Assistant Kathy Zavoral at 507-333-6010 or email kzavoral@faribaut.k12.mn.us in advance to make an appointment. Due to COVID-19, Zavoral is working from home most of the time.
The period of filing for candidacy begins July 28 and ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 11. Those interested in learning more about serving on the School Board have access for the first time this year to an online webinar on YouTube at bit.ly/2BEws7E. The webinar, which viewers can watch at their own leisure, covers the basics of filing for candidacy, what it means to serve on the board and reasons to get involved in that capacity.