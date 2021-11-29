Four years ago Faribault residents Kati Garza and Jasmin Johnson met unexpectedly at a birthday party. They clicked almost immediately and have been almost inseparable ever since.
After months of talking, the duo has decided to dive into the business world to make their dreams a reality. Wandering Souls, a boutique selling a wide variety of handmade, scented soy candles, infused with crystals to aid in emotional and spiritual healing, was created early this month. Other products Garza and Johnson have available are bracelets, rings, earrings and custom clothing and decals.
“We have kids the same age, and started by making Christmas/Halloween cookies with the kids to get their hands busy,” said Garza, originally from Hampton, about the strong friendship ties created with Johnson, an Owatonna native. “And then we realized how much we loved doing that stuff together.”
Both with a strong passion for creation, the two stay-at-home moms enjoyed baking and making custom T-shirts, water bottles and decals over the years, and soon began looking for their next creative outlet.
After finding an interest in astrology in relation to zodiac/moon signs, Garza dove deep into research amid the governor's stay at home orders.
“I met a woman years ago who was really into [astrology], so she gave me the starting point. I started researching astrology and which stones worked the best,” said Garza of the stones and crystals believed to aid in emotional and spiritual healing. “I sent links to Jasmin, and noticed there weren’t any crystals available in this area so I thought maybe we can start providing them.”
While learning the ins and outs of building a new business from the ground up surely had its challenges, along with all of the required items to complete that come with it, deciding on the business name was a rather easy decision for the duo.
“Everybody wanders at some point in their life, and we wanted to build a place for people to belong and a place for them to be themselves,” said Garza.
With children to take care of at home, Johnson said having flexibility was also something to consider with the new business start up.
“I wanted to find something I loved, and this worked out perfect,” said Johnson. “It’s going really good and I love it.”
Along with knowing they are helping others find peace, comfort, joy or love with the crystals and words they represent, Garza said an added benefit is that creating the products can be therapeutic, and it’s especially nice for them to have a creative outlet they know will bring joy to other people’s lives.
Each stone invokes a different feeling and has its own meaning. Garza explains it’s mainly about changing one’s mindset, and how he/she looks at the world.
“It’s about opening yourself up a little bit, and making it so you can see things in a different perspective,” said Garza.
Garza feels she and Johnson compliment each other well in the business, with Garza absorbing most of the knowledge of the crystals and meaning of stones, and Johnson taking a more hands-on approach, learning how to do wire wrapping, and make things like rings and necklaces. While she is still learning the art of wire wrapping, Garza says Johnson knows how to make some cool things and made two dozen rings in just a day.
“We are always finding a new outlet,” said Garza. “We started with bracelets last spring, candles, then rings, necklaces and earrings. It's a really good outlet for growth, and that's why I love this.”
So far, Johnson says her favorite part of their new venture is the candle making, and building something that turns into something so “beautiful and meaningful.”
While making the products, like the bracelets for example, Garza says she thinks about how that particular item will bring the owner peace, joy, love or confidence. Being able to hear positive comments from customers who have already purchased items is just one of many rewarding benefits of the business for Garza and Johnson.
They feel the idea behind the business, providing a better mindset, goes hand-in-hand with what they remind their children and each other of each day.
“Every day go to school, be nice to everyone, love yourself, do good and be good. You always are telling yourself, your kids, so why not share it with other people?” asked Johnson.
Garza and Johnson are proud that they're helping others find themselves, especially since starting this business helped them, too.
Johnson adds, “We helped ourselves, each other and now we want to help other people.”