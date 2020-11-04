A District One Hospital nurse anesthetist's license to practice is under probation after an Iowa state board found he and an inappropriate relationship with a patient under his care.
In an order issued in October but posted on the Iowa Board of Nursing website on Nov. 4, two licenses issued to Dean Alan Heideman, 44, of Clear Lake, Iowa, were placed on probationary status for two years.
Heideman is licensed in Iowa as a registered nurse and as a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
According to the order, while employed at an unnamed clinic in January 2019, Heideman established care for a patient and then engaged in a relationship with the patient that included sexual contact on more than one occasion in 2019.
Heideman's LinkedIn.com account says that he has been employed at District One Hospital in Faribault since August. Before that, he worked from June 2009 to August 2020 at Wright Medical Center in Clarion, Iowa.
From at least January 2017 to May 2018, according to Globe Gazette archives, Heideman also worked at Hancock County Health System.
A spokesperson from Allina Health, which owns District One Hospital, confirmed that Heideman works at District One Hospital and they are looking into the matter.
In addition to his probation, Heideman must report to a case manager and get that person's approval for any place he works. Heideman must also notify his current employer of his status and the employer must file a monthly report describing Heideman's activities, level of competence and ability to interact professionally with patients and coworkers.
Heideman must also submit to medical, mental health or substance abuse evaluation and pay for any costs related to adhering to the board's orders.