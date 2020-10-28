While the festivities will look more than a bit different this year due to COVID-19, there’s still plenty going on for families and adults who want to celebrate this Halloween in style.
Bethlehem Academy and Divine Mercy Catholic School have traditionally held a joint Trunk or Treat event in the Divine Mercy parking lot. Completely free and open to the public, the annual event took on a festive atmosphere, attracting more than 1,000 kids each year. This year, the festivities continue, but the format has been reworked, said Regina Ashley, principal of Divine Mercy Catholic School. To provide extra space, it’s been moved out to the Rice County Fairgrounds.
As in previous years, the event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween (Saturday), but unlike those years it won’t be followed by a similar event held by Faribault Lutheran Schools in Peace Lutheran’s parking Lot. instead, all three schools are joining hands for the single event.
Costume wearing is still encouraged, but to minimize the risk of COVID spread, trick or treaters are asked to stay in their cars and the candy will come to them, courtesy of more than two dozen “trunkers” who have already signed up to provide goodies for little ones.
Ashley said that event organizers are preparing for a turnout of about 1,000 trick or treaters. Thanks to support from local businesses like BMI Construction and Malecha Auto Body as well as school organizations, she’s optimistic there will be enough candy.
“This is one of the ways we work to give back to our community,” she said.
Treating seniors
Trick or treating will continue at Milestone Senior Living as well, with a similar shift in format. Last year, 500-600 people attended the free event, with kids and their parents walking down the memory care units for a bit of candy and conversation.
Many of the kids who have attended the event in recent years have had no particular tie to the Senior Living facility, said Anne Pleskonko, life enrichment coordinator for Milestone. Even so, the interactions between seniors and kids have brightened the days of both.
“Socialization with children is a vital thing for seniors,” she said. “The costumes were incredible, too!”
With strict COVID protocols in place due to the virus’s deadly effects on older people, that level of face-to-face socialization was not doable this year. Instead, seniors will watch from their windows as staff hand out candy to kids outside from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
As with the Faribault BA/Divine Mercy trick or treat, the event will take a drive-thru format this year, with families asked to stay in their cars. Still, Pleskonko said staff are still hopeful for a strong turnout and excited to see what costumes kids have in store.
“We have a wonderful neighborhood surrounding Milestone, and they’ve been incredibly supportive,” she said.
Out with the old, in with the new?
Some traditional events, like the traditional trick or treat and costume contest at Faribo West Mall, won’t be held due to COVID. Mall Manager Laura Sterling expressed disappointment at the loss of the Halloween event, a tradition at the mall since it first opened.
“We had a mall meeting and we talked about it,” she said. “Since it was suggested by the state that kids shouldn’t trick or treat (in-person), we decided it wouldn’t be alright.”
In the past, the event has attracted 200 to 300 kids, and sometimes even more if the weather was less than ideal. Last year, the traditional costume contest was replaced with two free showings of the Disney classic, “Hocus Pocus” and free popcorn to boot.
While the mall’s traditional festivities may have been lost to the pandemic, a new event has sprouted up to replace it. Rescue 55021, a Faribault-based nonprofit that works to rescue pets, is partnering with Paddington’s Feed and Seed to host its first trunk or treat event from 3:30 to 5:30 pm on Halloween.
Executive Director Theresa Vold said that the organization will be able to hand out 1,000 bags of candy, thanks to the support of the State Bank of Faribault. Paddington’s will also be handing out a limited number of dog treat bags. Paddington’s is located at 2007 Grant St., Faribault.
Vold said that the event is patterned after the successful “Easter Egg Handout” hosted by Rescue 55021 at Paddington’s earlier this year. Like the Halloween event, the Easter Egg handout was free of charge, but a free-will offering brought in about $360.
Vold said that she hopes that the event could lift spirits during a dark time.
“We’re part of this community and we want to make people in the community happy,” she said. “We think this might be a really great way to do that.”