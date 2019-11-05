MnDOT snowplows will be out on southeast Minnesota state highways Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning when snow is forecasted for the region, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southeast Minnesota.
Motorists may encounter slushy or snow-covered roads Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is forecasting a total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is likely with 4 inches in some areas. The heaviest snow is expected along and just south of Interstate 90 corridor.
“We are tracking the weather as it develops and our snowplow operators in southeast Minnesota are ready,” said Drew Fischbach, maintenance superintendent in MnDOT District 6 East. “We encourage motorists to adjust their driving for winter weather road conditions and check MnDOT’s road conditions map, www.511mn.org, before they travel.”
There are 101 snowplows that work the state highways in MnDOT District 6, the 11-county region in southeast Minnesota. During winter weather such as what’s forecasted, MnDOT is likely to deploy two shifts of drivers in the snowplows, who can keep the snowplowing effort going around the clock by working 12-hour shifts. In southeast Minnesota, MnDOT is in charge of plowing 3,778 lane miles with the average route for drivers being 31 miles.
MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:
• Drive slowly on bridges, overpasses and tunnels.
• Use a safe speed for winter driving conditions, regardless of the posted speed limit.
• Keep a safe stopping distance from the vehicle in front of them.
• Keep both hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road, and stay alert.
For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.