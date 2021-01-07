Without wasting any time, the newly elected Medford City Council has restarted the clock on the controversial Main Street reconstruction project with the goal to see it completed by the end of October.
The council unanimously approved Tuesday a public hearing for the improvement project to be held prior to its regular meeting on Jan. 25. It will mark the beginning of the public hearing process, which the former council allowed to expire at its November meeting in order to gather further information on the project and allow the newly elected mayor and council members to restart the process.
“The schedule is rigid, but we’ve pushed ourselves into a corner now,” Mayor Danny Thomas said. “We have to get after it and we have to hit these deadlines.”
During the November meeting, Councilor Chad Langeslag requested permission from the council to meet with the new council members, the city engineer and the county engineer to discuss the project prior the new year in an effort to keep the process moving forward. The group met several times over the last month and Thomas said they all felt confident with what they were ready to present to the public.
“We’ve tackled some of the bigger issues and been able to come to some agreements,” Thomas said. “With the turn lane, after some discussing, we are decided we are going to see if the (Steele County) commissioners will agree to review the traffic every five years in the residential area before putting one in.”
Langeslag said the purpose of delaying the continuous left turn lane in the residential area is that the county was basing its decision on the projected growth of traffic to go through Medford along Main Street – which is also County State Aid Highway 45 – in the upcoming years.
“Since this is based on the forecasted traffic, we feel we could have the traffic assessed every five years and just paint the lane in when it gets to that projected point,” Langeslag said.
Thomas said there has been no dispute about adding a continuous left turn land in the commercial part of Main Street. Other items discussed with the group was an agreement on sidewalk sizes, light poles and moving forward with a feasibility report to determine if an eight-inch or 10-inch pipe for the water main needing repair is necessary.
“We can always account for the larger cost items and scale down, but we can’t do it the other way,” said Joe Duncan, the city engineer contracted through Bolton and Menk for the street project. “This is a rigid process and schedule, but the goal is to have our bids in and under construction early enough to finish the project yet this year.”
Duncan said that he is not concerned with the project getting underway and potentially being delayed by COVID-19, stating none of the projects Bolton and Menk worked on throughout 2020 were impacted by the pandemic in terms of the project schedule. Langeslag and Thomas said that in talking with the county, they understand the process of using bonding dollars means the project has to be completed if people want to be paid.
"All the slack we had is gone," Duncan said, reminding the council that the time to move with the project is now.