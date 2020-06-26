Warrant Watch - June 26

This week, Faribault Police are looking for Benjamin Hunt, 30. He is the subject of warrants in Scott and Steele counties for check forgery, mail theft, obstructing the legal process and first-degree controlled substances. Hunt is 5’8” tall, weighs 188 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
They’re also looking for Joseph Miles, 24. He is the subject of arrest warrants for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and domestic assault. Miles is 6’1” tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Miles or Hunt is asked to call the Faribault Police Department at 507-334-4305.