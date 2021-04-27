The night before the 2010 New York City Marathon isn’t what the characters in the upcoming Merlin Players show expected — and the format of this stage production might come as a surprise as well.
Instead of inviting audience members to watch the show live at the Paradise Center for the Arts, Director Sam Temple filmed the production’s only two actors, Brendon Etter, of Northfield, and Paula Jameson, of Owatonna, for a home-viewing opportunity available online May 7 through 16.
“Running,” a play by Arlene Hutton, isn’t an action show like the title might suggest. Instead, it’s conversation that drives the plot forward. Stephen, played by Etter, wants to get some sleep before participating in the marathon the next morning, but a stranger named Emily, played by Jameson, shows up unexpectedly. In the midst of a mid-life crisis involving the husband she left in London, Emily needs to talk to someone. Her old roommate Stephanie isn’t home, but her husband, Stephen, is there to listen to Emily’s grievances and share a few of his own.
As a forewarning to audiences, Etter said “Running” doesn’t offer easy answers at the end but instead serves as an exploration of two characters who are both running, though not in the same way. As Stephen and Emily’s conversations become more intimate, Etter said it produces a “will they or won’t they” effect.
“I think it’s relatable,” Etter said. “The thing I like is the writing is very spot-on, very natural and similar to how people talk.”
The conversational nature of the dialogue made it more difficult to memorize, Jameson said. The other challenge for both of them was acting for film rather than a live audience.
“We’ve both been told we need to talk quieter and actually face each other instead of facing the audience,” Jameson said.
While performing on stage usually involves elaborate gestures and over-acting, Etter and Jameson instead needed to keep themselves contained so their reactions would translate better to the screen.
Etter hasn’t previously acted on the Paradise stage, but he’s performed in numerous shows throughout the area, some with the Merlin Players at different venues. He’s starred in solo performances and worked with other small casts, but Jameson said she’s more accustomed to working with large Merlin Players casts. “Running” is their first show together.
Before filming, which took place March 31 through April 23, the pair completed three weeks of Zoom rehearsals. This was challenging, said Etter, because they couldn’t rely on stage directions to help with line memorization.
The filming process didn’t happen chronologically; instead, Temple shot the three acts out of order with the first scene being the last recorded. The method, he said, ensures the characters are fully formed the first time the audience sees them.
Production Manager Julianna Skluzacek said Merlin Players has needed to reinvent itself countless times throughout the years, so it was no question that filming a show would be possible. “Running” was not the original plan for the spring production, but based on guidelines related to COVID-19, the crew needed to move the show “Brighton Beach Memoirs” to October and quickly find a show with fewer cast members.
“This one fit the moment well,” Temple said. “The messaging is relevant without it being about a pandemic. It’s a comedic drama that leaves you feeling great and good.”