...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT...
.Snow will spread into western Minnesota Saturday morning and
reach eastern Minnesota early Saturday afternoon. The snow will
end Saturday night. A band of 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected
from west central Minnesota down through Redwood Falls, New Ulm,
Mankato, down toward Owatonna in southeast Minnesota.
Winds will be fairly light, out of the southeast at around 10 mph,
and temperatures will near 20 degrees. Snowfall rates will be on
the order of a half inch to three quarters of an inch per hour at
times. Travel impacts are likely as roads become snow covered, so
please allow for extra time to reach your destination.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Pictured is a brand new addition to the Rice County Historical Society Museum's collection, something that will be on display for visitors to try out in the barn once warmer temperatures roll around. The seed separator/sorter was used by farmers to separate seeds that are the same shape to ensure they were released in the planter consistently. The frame was rebuilt around the original parts by a volunteer. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
A large topographical map of Rice County greets museum goers as they begin the tour around the various exhibits. It shows the geographical layout of the county, an important piece of the puzzle when learning about the history of Rice County, because Faribault is where it is because that's where the glaciers were. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
Arrows on the floor direct guests through the museum one way to allow social distancing between each guest/group. Traditionally guests are allowed to go through the self-guided tour at their own pace. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
Although Minnesota is synonymous with hockey, not many may know that Rice County, Faribault and especially, Shattuck/St. Mary’s School (SSM) is one of the best hockey feeder schools in the state, if not in the country. In the 2008-09 hockey season, 18 graduates from SSM and Faribault High School played on an NHL, AHL, ECHL or CHL team. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
The military exhibit features civilian firearms, most of which are muzzleloaders, as well as uniforms and memorabilia. It includes the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vitenam war, as well as items/stories from veterans in Morristown, Northfield, Dundas and Faribault. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
One of the museum's most popular exhibits is the Main Street exhibit, designed by a Northfield architect, built by a local woodscraftsman/artist and painted/general interior design by another local artist. The idea is for guests to pass through time and take a look at traditional businesses that would have been in the downtown environment, while passing through gravel, wood, cobblestone and cement floors. It starts with an 1880s train station and concludes with a 1920s home. It is not intended to represent any specific town, but to show shops found in many of the towns in southern Minnesota. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
Also included in the museum's exhibits is an area showing the evolution of Herbert W. Sellner's invention, the famous Tilt-a-Whirl. The Sellner Manufacturing Company was founded in 1914 by Herb and began by selling various types of furniture. Trough Herb's inventions, the company grew to make amusement park rides. The Tilt-a-Whirls were only ever manufactured in Rice County. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
Along the entryway and gift shop area are Grace McKinstry's paintings. Grace was a local artist during the late 1800s and early 1900s. Signs on the walls or paintings identify the subject of each painting. The collection of photos near the office are of Grace and her family. She was highly respected and became known for being able to capture people's portraits. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
The Rice County Historical Society was founded in 1926 as an outgrowth of the Old Settlers Association formed in 1874. The building it is currently in was built in 1944 as a county highway garage and was leased to the society in 1976. The interior was converted into exhibit space, research center and offices. Prior to 1976, the society used two rooms in the Buckham Memorial Library for nearly 50 years. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
Elements of history in Rice County are located outside of the Rice County Historical Society Museum as well. Located to the south of the building are a tin baby and dog, as well as a tin man laying on its side. A tin woman is located off site and is expected to be installed sometime this year. All tin sculptures were manufactured locally at Lockerby Sheet Metal. Prior to this, the iconic tin man and woman figures welcomed people as they came into town by the viaduct. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
Though picking up a book or reading about history online is quick and easy, Rice County Historical Society Executive Director Susan Garwood believes being able to see artifacts — the pieces of history — is what bring history to life.
"It's the chance to see the physical pieces from the past," said Garwood of the Rice County Historical Society Museum's numerous exhibits. "As our museum curator puts it, 'Artifacts are containers of memory. It's not just the stuff, it's the stories they tell you.'"
The museum reopened to the public Jan. 11 at a limited capacity, per the governor's orders. Specific measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of both volunteers and guests, such as directing guests through the space with one-way-arrows and asking all to wear a mask. In support of everyone's challenge with COVID-19 and so on, Garwood said the historical society decided to waive all admission fees into the museum during the pandemic.
"We of course appreciate donations, but on the other side of that is our volunteers who are normally at the front desk. This eliminates one point of contact since they don't have to take the money," said Garwood. "It's an opportunity for us to give back while taking care of everyone's health."
Garwood encourages guests to plan on 45 minutes for a visit, though it can be longer or shorter depending on the how long someone wants to pore over each artifact.
"Those who are readers could be here for hours and those who are skimmers for not as long," said Garwood. "Traditionally we let folks go through at their own pace."
The museum is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays, though they are happy to make appointments for those looking for an evening or weekend time slot. Over the course of the next three months, guests who stop by the museum may notice some changes/additions each time they visit.
It's in the process of putting together an exhibit about Bishop Henry Whipple, Minnesota's first Episcopal bishop and founder of Seabury Divinity School in Faribault, that re-explores who he was and the legacy he gave to not only Faribault and the state, but especially the Native American community. Garwood said the society hopes to explore his influences and tell his story in an honest way. The exhibit is just another reason for guests to come back for time and again, as more will be added to the exhibit as time goes on.
Unique to the Rice County Historical Society Museum, Garwood believes are the Main Street exhibition, a timeline of businesses found in many small towns of southern Minnesota starting with a 1880s train station and concludes with a 1920s home; Native American collection of artifacts found in Rice County and portraits from local artist Grace McKinstry who became known internationally during the late 1800s and early 1900s. She also emphasizes the fact the museum is strict when it comes to the items displayed in the exhibits because all things have either been found, used or made in Rice County.
Among the exhibits from the past like Herbert W. Sellner's famous invention, the Tilt-a-Whirl; the Fleckenstein Brewery; Bruce Smith exhibit and military exhibit with artifacts and stories from the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam is an exhibit many may find interesting. Garwood says the museum doesn't just stay with the old, it also focuses on the newer elements, like hockey in the county. Although Minnesota is synonymous with hockey, not many know that Rice County, Faribault and especially Shattuck/St. Mary's School has one of the best hockey programs in the state, if not the country.