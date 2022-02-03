When looking to fill the newly created Deputy Administrator-Community Services, County Administrator Sara Folsted didn’t need to look far.
Rick Gieseke, who’s worked for Rice County since May 2014 and became director of Community Corrections in July 2018, was the logical choice, she said.
The Community Services Department is a blending of Community Corrections and Social Services that will streamline services. The Board of Commissioners approved the organizational change in late December and Gieseke’s promotion on Jan. 25.
“This new model will provide opportunities for greater collaboration and efficiencies between departments,” said Folsted, who calls Gieseke a “proven leader.”
Raised in Rice County, Gieseke graduated from Faribault High School in 1994. After getting a degree in criminal justice from St. Cloud State and a master’s in sociology/corrections from Minnesota State University, Mankato, Gieseke went to work for Waseca County as a probation officer. Ten years later, he came home for a job as a Rice County probation supervisor.
As the first Deputy Administrator-Community Services, Gieseke will be responsible for establishing the department and hiring the four managers who will report to him. Each manager will have a specific area of responsibility and oversee staff in their respective specialty.
Job descriptions for the managers’ positions are still being written. Once they’re completed, the jobs will be posted, interviews will be held and offers will be tendered. Gieseke expects it will be early spring before that’s in place.
Gieseke will also be responsible for establishing priorities, ensuring department goals align with county objectives, developing a long-range strategic plan and planning and implementing program changes to improve service delivery.
“It’s an exciting opportunity,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working more closely with Social Services.”
While the job will be new, it’s not foreign territory. He has worked closely with county Social Services staff in his nearly eight-year tenure, and understands its mission and why combining departments will make the team better.
Folsted says Gieseke is “collaborative, calm, reflective and good at considering multiple perspectives and coming to workable solutions.”