Though setting up your Christmas tree is often more exciting than taking it down, that’s not how Goat Dispatch’s herd of goats perceives the inevitable dismantling. In fact, they feel just the opposite.
Despite having access to quality hay, brush, general food and minerals, Jake Langeslag, who owns Goat Dispatch with his wife Amanda, said the goats really love munching on “real” Christmas trees.
“It amazes me,” said Jake of how excited the goats are for a taste of the holiday pine and spruce.
For the seventh year in a row, the company has offered residents a unique opportunity to recycle their trees, part of the Goat Dispatch Christmas Tree Recycling Program. This is the company’s fourth year partnering with the city to provide a drop off site accessible to the public in town.
Goat Dispatch specializes in land management, contracting goats out to those looking to remove invasive and pest plant species, and uses Christmas trees as a winter treat for their goat herd, according to the Goat Dispatch website. Feeding the trees to the goats not only keeps the trees out of the landfill, but it also puts them to good use as browse for the goats during the plant-free months, and uses the goats’ natural digestive processes to “recycle” the trees.
As in previous years, the drop-off site in Faribault is at White Sands Dog Park, 900 Lyndale Ave. N, located in the northern part of the parking lot. Currently, trees are being accepted at the park and are anticipated through the end of February, however dropping trees off early will ensure they don’t try out too much.
Each year, Jake said they receive around 300-500 trees from both individuals in the community and stores like Lowe’s and Ace Hardware, though the exact totals vary from year to year. The tree recycling has become more and more popular, with folks from the Twin Cities making the drive to White Sands Dog Park to contribute to the program. Jake said many neighborhood groups also gather their trees together and bring them all at one time.
Since the Langeslags often receive more trees than they can handle, Jake encourages others who could use trees for their own animals to take as many as they see fit. Trees must be free of ornaments, metal, stands and cannot be flocked. Trees that do not make good goat food (ones that are overly dry) will be put into a wood chipping machine and used for the trails in the dog park.
“We go through all the trees and we know which ones the goats will like,” said Jake. “There are certain varieties they will like more than others. Then I pick through those to make sure there’s no strings or ornaments.”
Working all year round
After seeing a national news story about recycling real Christmas trees by having goats eat them, Jake decided to give it a try.
“We put them in there and they just went to town,” said Jake.
Previously, he collected Christmas trees to put around his wild bird feeder to provide them with a shelter and a hidden area to sit and eat the bird seed.
“They like to take cover in evergreen trees, so I stick them in snow banks and the birds enjoy that too,” he said.
Each year, Jake said they run around 500 goats and have them eat as much invasive plants and brush year round, all across the state.
“The more we can keep them moving, the happier we find them to be,” said Jake. “We used to have them cooped up in the winter, so the Christmas trees gave them something to do. Now while they are out working, it’s like a treat for them.”
Throughout the last seven years, Jake said it’s been fun tending to the business. One thing he has really come to enjoy is bringing the goats to different areas, especially to urban areas where people aren’t used to seeing that type of animal. This way, he is able to provide them with educational information on how animals can benefit the environment through cleaning up the woods and prairies while working with nature.
“One of my favorite things is educating customers on the environmental benefits,” added Jake.