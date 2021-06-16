Demaris Garcia is proud to be a high school graduate, and attending the Faribault Area Learning Center for two years helped her achieve that goal.
“It helped me a lot because if I struggled with something, I felt comfortable asking for help because I know the teachers would help and no one would make me feel like I was dumb for asking about something I didn’t know,” Garcia said. “They made me feel comfortable with speaking and asking questions, and just anything that I needed.”
Kim Buendia, another recent graduate, said when ALC teachers notice her grades falling, they ask if she wants help. Now an alumna of the ALC, she plans to attend South Central College in Faribault to become a registered nurse.
“What it feels like is that I accomplished something that I’ve always wanted to do and I’m very proud of myself because I’ve struggled a lot, and knowing that I’ve graduated makes me very happy,” Buendia said.
Garcia and Buendia are among 36 students who graduated from the ALC this year, and among the majority that walked at the commencement held June 8.
The ALC provides alternative learning routes compared to a traditional high school. Many students who enroll and qualify to attend the ALC have other priorities they need to juggle along with their education, whether that’s a family crisis, personal struggles or raising children. Add a global pandemic to the mix, and ALC guidance counselor Shane Roessler said graduating was “a huge accomplishment” for many of the ALC students.
“It’s amazing to see how resilient and how much grit these students have,” said Roessler. “We as adults often use them as an excuse to not do stuff, and they say, ‘I’m going to do it’ and make it happen, and that speaks volumes to who they are as a person.”
ALC Director Vonna Dinse said the staff didn’t realize how much more would be taken away from the 2021 seniors compared to the 2020 seniors. They dealt with at least three changes in learning platforms, from online to hybrid and back to four days a week on campus. The students adjusted to new ways of eating lunch, bathroom limitations and wearing masks.
“They did an amazing job of adjusting to all those different things throughout the year, and still being able to finish what they needed to finish, so they did a remarkable job,” Dinse said.
At the commencement, Dinse shared a message with students about a female elephant named Elvis who travels with a specific herd across South Africa. Walking is a big struggle for Elvis, who has a knee that bends backwards. Dinse explained that Elvis’ herd has changed speeds to accommodate Elvis. If she slips down a watering hole, the herd will support her as she returns to the embankment.
The family students find at the ALC is like Elvis’ elephant herd, Dinse said. And just like Elvis, every individual has their own struggles, whether it’s evident or invisible. She said it’s now time for the graduates to find their own herd. But as a reminder of their ALC family, graduates each received starter plants in terra cotta pots, which had Elvis the elephant's likeness affixed to the outside.
ALC graduate Madeline Sanders received recognition as the Faribault Falcon ALC scholar ($1,000) and the recipient of the Faribault Faculty Staff Endowment Marlene Olson Family Scholarship for $1,000.
“I think everyone had a great time,” Dinse said of the commencement. “They saw that celebration moment; we did have a few students who walked at the high school, so they were able to celebrate their accomplishments … I’m very proud of those kids for making it through everything that they did.”