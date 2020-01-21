The city of Faribault has received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development as it seeks to clean up a contaminated site that the city has long eyed for development.
The Faribault project, downtown along the Straight River, is one of 11 across the state which received backing through the Contamination Cleanup Grant Program, according to a Jan. 17 press release. Overall DEED is investing about $5.3 million in cleanup projects. DEED says that the projects approved this year will leverage $490 million in private investment and create or retain 382 jobs. In addition, they’ll help to pave the way for the addition of 1,843 new housing units, just under half of which will be affordable housing.
Of that funding, cleanup efforts at the old Faribault Public Works site on First Avenue NE will receive just over $800,000. The cleanup is expected to be intensive, as the presence of contaminating chemicals will require some soil to be removed.
DEED says its Contamination Cleanup Grants can cover up to 75% of project costs. However, the amount awarded the city will only cover just over half of the Faribault cleanup project, according to the city’s Community and Economic Development Director, Deanna Kuennen.
The site was used for bulk petroleum storage and as a city dump. Most recently, it hosted the storage and maintenance facilities of the Faribault Public Works Department prior to its move to the west side of town.
With its prominent location, the city has long eyed the site for development. The adoption of the Downtown Master Plan in September reaffirmed the city’s commitment to more downtown housing, development and public spaces.
That same month the Faribault City Council voted to move ahead with building a new apartment complex on the site. Spearheaded by Coldwell Banker Commercial/Fisher Development Group of Mankato, the five-story, 96-apartment complex will be similar to the nearby Heritage Bluff Apartments.
However, the process isn’t uncommon, as Kuennen noted.
Even after the cleanup is complete, the ground floor of the building will be used for parking, with apartments above. Kuennen said that’s to mitigate the risk of flood damage, as the site has seen significant flooding in recent years.
Councilors expressed some concerns about the building’s design, but ultimately provided unanimous backing for the project. That decision was driven by the state of the city’s rental housing market, which currently has a vacancy rate of less than 1%.
The housing crunch has worsened a workforce shortage and threatened the city’s ability to continue attracting business investment. Kuennen says that it’s the No. 1 issue she hears about from local employers.
For downtown, the city’s comprehensive vision includes not just extra housing but also increased walkability, new bicycle routes, and extra parks and green spaces. In this regard, the site’s location next to the Straight River has made it a particularly intriguing opportunity.
City officials have envisioned a public park on the north corner of the lot. Designed properly, they say it could take advantage of the scenic location and provide a community gathering for families living downtown.
A park proposal from City Engineer Mark DuChene would include two parking lots with 10 parking spaces each, a playground area and a picnic shelter. Councilors proposed a variety of changes, seeking to maximize green space and increase access to the river.