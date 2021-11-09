Governor Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and other state and local leaders on Tuesday celebrated the opening of a newly-expanded 12.5-mile stretch of Hwy. 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna. The highway was recently expanded to a four-lane freeway and is now open to traffic.
Walz’s work to expand Hwy. 14 spans back to his time in Congress representing southern Minnesota and the death of his neighbor in Mankato.
“Every Minnesotan deserves safe, dependable roads that get them home to their families. And for too long, Hwy. 14 has not been safe,” said Walz. “This long-awaited expansion of Hwy. 14 is the culmination of years of work and will help ensure Minnesotans get home safely, while also improving the critical movement of freight and agricultural products that are vital to our state’s economy.”
State Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, is largely credited for pushing the long-discussed project to reality after his 2016 election. Jasinski's district includes most of Steele County.
“I am absolutely ecstatic that Hwy. 14 14 is finally open,” said Jasinski. “Long before I was elected to the Senate, I remember feeling discouraged by the numerous failed attempts to get this done. When I came to the Senate in 2017, I made expanding this dangerous highway my number one priority. I am happy that so many legislators of both parties shared that goal. To say I am thrilled doesn’t even begin to describe it. It is an exciting day for southern Minnesota. This expansion will save countless lives.”
Kevin Raney, president of the Highway 14 Partnership, an advocacy group that has supported work to improve Hwy. 14, and an Owatonna City councilor, concurred.
"Today is decades in the making, and many lives have been lost or forever changed before we got to this point," he said. "The Hwy. 14 expansion will help prevent future tragedies while safely connecting southern Minnesota's economy."
Shafer Contracting, the prime contractor, completed work over two years on the $108 million construction project. The project was funded through the state Corridors of Commerce program to improve traffic flow, safety, and commerce. Additional work is planned in 2022 on connecting roads.
By shifting to a new route south of the current alignment, access points were removed, including 15 public roadway accesses, 32 driveways and 20 field entrances. The new highway is an access-controlled road that did not exist previously. There are two interchanges with ramps to provide access on the new Hwy. 14 route — Dodge County Road 3 and Hwy. 56 — and there are seven new bridges.
Last fall, Walz announced that Minnesota received a $22 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program for the Hwy. 14: Nicollet to New Ulm Mobility and Safety Improvement Project. The state also received a $15 million BUILD grant for the Hwy. 10 Rum River Bridge Replacement and Intersection Improvements project.